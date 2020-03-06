YES Bank depositors rush to ATMs but most unable to withdraw cash

Harried YES Bank depositors rushed to ATMs to withdraw cash but face a multitude of problems including closed down machines and long queues, after the RBI placed the bank under a moratorium, capping maximum withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.

By Press Trust of India
6th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Harried YES Bank depositors rushed to ATMs to withdraw cash but faced a multitude of problems, including closed down machines and long queues, after the RBI placed the bank under a moratorium, capping maximum withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month.


Aggravating the problems of depositors were difficulties accessing the internet banking channel, which ensured that they can't transfer the funds online as well.


YesBank
Also Read

SBI's board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in YES Bank


The shutters were pulled down at an ATM in South Mumbai's Horniman Circle, near the RBI headquarters.


The guard on duty said the machine was non-operational before he reported to work late in the evening and he was ordered to shut it after 2200 hrs.


In the residential area of suburban Chembur, one ATM was dispensing cash but had a long queue of anxious depositors.


One man said it was still possible to withdraw up to Rs 50,000 in multiple transactions from the machine.


However, another machine nearby had run dry within minutes of the RBI announcement, a woman said.


The regulatory actions, undertaken by the RBI and the government, came hours after finance ministry sources confirmed that SBI was directed to bail out the troubled lender.


The RBI also superseded the board of YES Bank, which has not been able to raise required capital for the last six months. It also appointed former SBI CFO Prashant Kumar as the administrator of YES Bank.


"Since a bank and market-led revival is a preferred option over a regulatory restructuring, the Reserve Bank made all efforts to facilitate such a process and gave adequate opportunity to the bank's management to draw up a credible revival plan, which did not materialise," the statement said.


In the meantime, the bank was facing regular outflow of liquidity, the apex bank said, justifying its actions.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Coffee startup Sleepy Owl raises series A round led by Rukam Capital

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Paper Boat raises Rs 30 Cr From Trifecta, Advent, A91

Apurva P

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

How technology is transforming the construction industry

Gurjot Bhatia

How PrintStop is using Zoho One to simplify tracking of data to improve their customer offerings

Jerlin Justus

Sequoia warns portfolio companies of coronavirus effects, compares it to 2008's economic crisis

Sohini Mitter

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida