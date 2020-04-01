Less of Made in China, and more of Make in India, say MSMEs
MSMEs have appealed to the government for statutory regulations that can help their businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
MSMEs ask govt to step up Make in India
How we can overcome the coronavirus crisis
Dr Velumani A, Founder of Thyrocare, talks about key challenges India is facing when it comes to testing for coronavirus and how we can overcome them.
Online gaming sees surge during lockdown
With Indians taking the social distancing route, online gaming startups such as Gamerji, Rein Games, Adda52Rummy, and Poker Dangal are seeing increased traction.
This JARVIS is programmed to battle coronavirus
Staqu Technologies has adapted JARVIS to identify people flouting social distancing norms, measure body temperature, and help doctors monitor patients.
Meet Delhi-based startup Pratham Institute
Founded by Ankit Kapoor and Pranav Chaturvedi in 2010, test prep startup Pratham Institute plans to build a Rs 100 crore business in the next three years.
The story of Urban Company's Kanav Arora
Kanav Arora of Urban Company speaks to YourStory about his conviction in a tech-first strategy for startups and his focus on using technology to create impact.
How homemakers are coping amid coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic has saddled homemakers with an additional workload – a working spouse and children at home 24/7.
Why Japan will wait till 2021 to enjoy cherry blossoms
In an exclusive first-person account, get an insider’s view on the impact of COVID-19 on Japan and how its people are coping with ‘the new normal’.
