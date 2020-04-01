Less of Made in China, and more of Make in India, say MSMEs

MSMEs have appealed to the government for statutory regulations that can help their businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Team YS
1st Apr 2020
MSMEs ask govt to step up Make in India

MSME

MSMEs have appealed to the government for statutory regulations that can help their businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.


How we can overcome the coronavirus crisis

Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare

Dr Velumani A, Thyrocare, Image credit: Bizencyclopedia

Dr Velumani A, Founder of Thyrocare, talks about key challenges India is facing when it comes to testing for coronavirus and how we can overcome them.


Online gaming sees surge during lockdown

online games

With Indians taking the social distancing route, online gaming startups such as Gamerji, Rein Games, Adda52Rummy, and Poker Dangal are seeing increased traction.


This JARVIS is programmed to battle coronavirus

Coronavirus

Staqu Technologies has adapted JARVIS to identify people flouting social distancing norms, measure body temperature, and help doctors monitor patients.


Meet Delhi-based startup Pratham Institute

Pratham

Pratham Institute co-founder Ankit Kapoor

Founded by Ankit Kapoor and Pranav Chaturvedi in 2010, test prep startup Pratham Institute plans to build a Rs 100 crore business in the next three years.


The story of Urban Company's Kanav Arora

Techie Tuesday- Kanav Arora

Kanav Arora, VP Engineering, Urban Company (previously Urban Clap)

Kanav Arora of Urban Company speaks to YourStory about his conviction in a tech-first strategy for startups and his focus on using technology to create impact.


How homemakers are coping amid coronavirus

homemakers coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has saddled homemakers with an additional workload – a working spouse and children at home 24/7.


Why Japan will wait till 2021 to enjoy cherry blossoms

Japan

In an exclusive first-person account, get an insider’s view on the impact of COVID-19 on Japan and how its people are coping with ‘the new normal’.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

