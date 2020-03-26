Coronavirus: New portable testing kit can give results in 50 minutes

Researchers at a UK university have developed a portable smartphone-based kit that sequences genetic material from a throat swab and can detect the presence of coronavirus in just 50 minutes.

By Press Trust of India
26th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Researchers in the UK have designed a portable smartphone-based coronavirus testing kit, which they say can provide results for COVD-19 in just 50 minutes after taking a throat swab.


Most current tests take 24-48 hours to provide results because they need to be sent to labs, noted the researchers from the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the UK, who created the test to be rolled out to test National Health Service (NHS) staff in two weeks.


Indian Bank
Also Read

Successful Remote Hiring Interviews The Ideal Solution During Coronavirus Outbreak


The new molecular test could be used to process 16 samples at a time - or up to 384 samples if using a lab-based detection machine, they said.


The test kit aims to help self-isolating medical staff return to work as quickly as possible. And it will also ensure that those at work are not spreading the virus, according to the UEA researchers.


"The idea behind this is that we need to test NHS staff more quickly, so they can stay at work if they are well, or go home if they're a risk to potentially very vulnerable patients," said lead researcher Justin O'Grady, from UEA's Norwich Medical School, which began work on the kit earlier this month.


"We want to move very quickly on this, and hope that it could be rolled out nationally to hospitals in around two weeks," O'Grady said.


The kit works by sequencing the genetic material (RNA) from a throat swab sample using a rapid three-minute RNA extraction to detect the presence of COVID-19.


"The test is simple to use so it could be carried out by a semi-skilled healthcare professional," O'Grady said.


"We hope it could provide additional capacity within the NHS because only those who are definitely ill with COVID-19 would need to self-isolate. And it will help doctors get back to work as quickly as possible once they test negative," he added.


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? and how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Launched from a 2 BHK apartment, this Pune-based startup now makes Rs 1 Cr revenue

Debolina Biswas

Coronavirus: Zomato’s ‘Feed the Daily Wager’ initiative collects Rs 1.5 Cr in 17 hours

Shreya Ganguly

Coronavirus: Apple loses trillion-dollar valuation post market crash; China supply chains hit

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
India's consumption patterns in the time of coronavirus
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: Nirmala Sitharaman expected to announce economic package

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Apple loses trillion-dollar valuation post market crash; China supply chains hit

Sohini Mitter

IMF, World Bank call for suspending debt payments by poorest nations to battle COVID-19

Press Trust of India

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: DPIIT to monitor real-time status of transport, delivery of essential commodities

Press Trust of India

The Messy Middle: How endurance and optimisation are key for success in the long run

Madanmohan Rao

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru