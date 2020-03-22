Coronavirus cases in India climb to 324; social distancing continues

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 324 on Sunday after fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.





The total includes 41 foreign nationals and four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.





"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 296 so far," the ministry said, adding that 24 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 63, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 52, including seven foreign nationals.





Delhi has reported 27 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 25 cases, including one foreigner. Telangana has reported 21 cases, including 11 foreigners.





Rajasthan has reported 24 cases, including two foreigners. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, including 14 foreigners.





Karnataka has 20 coronavirus patients. Punjab and Ladakh have 13 cases each. Gujarat has 14 cases while Tamil Nadu has 6 cases which includes 2 foreigners. Chandigarh has reported five cases.





Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal reported four cases each.Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each. Odisha and Himachal Pradesh reported 2 cases each.





Puducherry and Chhattisgarh have reported one case each.

Lockdown to fight coronavirus

An unprecedented shutdown commenced across the country on Sunday morning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a 'Janata curfew' to help check the spread of coronavirus.





As the 'janata curfew' got under way at 7 am, people largely kept themselves indoor as part of the social distancing exercise to stop the spread of the virus and a bare number of public transport vehicles plied on nearly empty roads.





All markets and establishments, except those dealing in essential goods and services, will be closed for the day.





The 'Janata Curfew' will end at 9 pm.





