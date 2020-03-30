Ola Cabs gives 500 vehicles to transport doctors and for coronavirus-related activities

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Monday said Ola Cabs has agreed to give 500 vehicles to the government for transporting doctors, and for other COVID-19 related activities.





"Olacabs has agreed to give 500 OLA vehicles for #Covid_19 related activities in Karnataka. These vehicles will be used by the government for commute by doctors and Covid 19 related activities. Greatly appreciated move by @olacabs and its CEO @bhash ! #IndiaFightsCorona," Ashwath Narayan tweeted.





Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola





Announcing lockdown aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus, Karnataka government on March 23 had said, Ola, Uber, taxis, auto-rickshaws, and other hired services shall not be permitted for passenger transport except for procuring essential commodities and medical emergencies.





In another development, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments have developed mobile applications for monitoring people under quarantine and inform their contacts about the same to check the spread of coronavirus.





The central government and other state governments are also leveraging technology to control the pandemic.





"We have developed the app and it will be available on Google Playstore within a couple of days. It is a must for those people in the home quarantine to download this app and keep it active all the time. If they don't follow it then they will be brought to mass quarantine," Munish Moudgil, Secretary of COVID-19 War Room, Karnataka told PTI.





According to Corona Watch App on Google Play Store, the details submitted will show locations of coronavirus-affected patients and their movement history of 14 days that can be used by the public to keep a check.





If other people on the app find rule violation by a quarantined person, then they can call numbers provided by the state government for action.





The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1071 across the country, while the death toll rose to 29, according to the Health Ministry.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)