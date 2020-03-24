The Gurugram-based hospitality unicorn OYO has opened its hotels and homes to provide free stay for medical practitioners in the US, according to a tweet by Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States.





OYO Hotels are offering free stays to our amazing medical professionals and first responders fighting this virus on the frontlines.



These kinds of impactful acts of benevolence are what help keep this Nation and our world #TogetherApart.

https://t.co/Ka4liIyHyg — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 24, 2020





The report stated that the existing hotels and homes of OYO in the US will be open to doctors, nurses, and all healthcare practitioners and first responders, who are fighting to curb the spread of coronavirus on an everyday basis.





Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Hotels and Homes.





Several sources from Oyo, which is currently operational in the US, have confirmed that they are in talks with the central and state governments of India as well, and is looking to support the administrations in every way possible.





India has announced a 21-day national lockdown, closing down most commercial services and enterprises, including hotels and hospitality services. However, the government circular did mandate that the essential services like healthcare, medicines, and groceries will be available.





Apart from Oyo, startups like Ola are also doing their bit to ensure that they can help those affected by the crisis. Ola, after announcing that it would cover loss of income for driver-partners and their spouses in case they test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19), has now waived off lease rentals (akin to EMI) for all driver-partners who leased a vehicle via Ola Fleet Technologies (a subsidiary of Ola).





The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has crossed the 500 mark, with 10 deaths reported.