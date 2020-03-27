RBI refrains from giving growth, inflation outlook; says current GDP projections at risk

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday refrained from making any projections for growth and inflation saying the performance of these two key macroeconomic parameters in the days ahead would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.

By Press Trust of India
27th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday refrained from making any projections for growth and inflation saying the performance of these two key macroeconomic parameters in the days ahead would depend upon the intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.


Announcing the decisions of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that no projection for growth and inflation was being given in view of the uncertainty created by outbreak of the deadly novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
RBI governor, Shaktikanta Das

Shaktikanta Das , RBI Governor

Also Read

Coronavirus impact: RBI announces big-bang interest rate cut, puts EMIs on hold

Das further said that the growth projection of 4.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2019-20 and 5 percent for the whole fiscal was at risk.


On the global economy, the governor said that slowdown could deepen impacting the growth prospects everywhere in the world.


As regards India, Das said, growth and inflation would be contingent on intensity, spread and duration of COVID-19.

The Reserve Bank in its monetary policy usually provides projections for growth and inflation.


RBI has also put on hold EMI payments on all term loans for three months and cut interest rate by the steepest in more than 11 years as it joined government efforts to rescue a slowing economy that has now got caught in coronavirus whirlwind.


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut repo to 4.4 percent, the lowest in at least 15 years. Also, it reduced the cash reserve ratio maintained by the banks for the first time in over seven years. CRR for all banks was cut by 100 basis points to release Rs 1.37 lakh crore across banking system.


The reverse repo rate was cut by 90 bps to four percent, creating an asymmetrical corridor.


RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das predicted a big global recession and said India will not be immune.


"It all depends on how India responds to the situation," he said.


Global slowdown could make things difficult for India too, despite some help from falling crude prices, Das said, adding food prices may soften even further on record crop production.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Mahindra & Mahindra to ready ventilator prototype in 3 days, plans to price it at Rs 7500

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Government launches location-based COVID-19 tracking app Corona Kavach

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Facebook, Indian govt creates messenger chatbot for COVID-19 info; adds Hindi capability

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: Researchers develop tool to help determine if epidemic is natural or manmade

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
How Indian startups are hustling during COVID-19 lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: GDP likely to grow just 2 pc in 2020-21, says Icra

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus in Europe: Quarantining as a tourist during the COVID-19 lockdown

Parshwati Saha

Coronavirus: Facebook, Indian govt creates messenger chatbot for COVID-19 info; adds Hindi capability

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: iPhone manufacturers halt production following nationwide lockdown

Sohini Mitter

Sachin Tendulkar donates Rs 50 lakh for coronavirus relief measures

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Researchers develop tool to help determine if epidemic is natural or manmade

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru