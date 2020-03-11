Inspiring quotes on business and innovation from IT czar Shiv Nadar

Shiv Nadar is an Indian billionaire industrialist and philanthropist. Born on July 14, 1945, in Moolaipozhi village in Tuticorin district of Tamil Nadu, Shiv co-founded HCL Technologies Limited in 1976, with an investment of Rs 1,87,000, and transformed the IT hardware company into an IT enterprise over the next three decades by constantly reinventing the company’s focus.





Today, HCL Technologies is a $10 billion revenue company, which employs over 147,000 people worldwide, and has offices in 44 countries including the UK, the US, France, and Germany.





In 2008, Shiv was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award, for his contributions to the IT industry.





According to Forbes, Shiv’s net worth is estimated to be $14.2 billion, as of March 10, 2020.





One of India’s leading philanthropists, Shiv has donated $662 million to his Shiv Nadar Foundation, which backs education-related initiatives since the mid-1990s.

Let’s look at some of his inspiring quotes:

“If you are calm about your aspiration and ambitions, then you become confident of achieving what you set out to do.”





“If you have excellent people, then you have to give them the power.”





“It is always good to start at a younger age. The only crucial thing is, to carve out your vision and assess your readiness to begin giving. And the commitment and purpose are core to give.”





“Adaptability and constant innovation are key to the survival of any company operating in a competitive market.”





“When you are running a business, there is a constant need to reinvent yourself. One should have the foresight to stay ahead during times of rapid change and rid oneself of stickiness in any form in the business.”





“I admire companies that give back to communities. It is an absolute essential for organisations to watch, mitigate, and improve their impact on the environment, people, communities, their health and overall well-being. This is a necessary condition, not a sufficient condition.”

“Any organisation has to go through at least one depression to see how it survives, and a normal economic cycle takes seven years.”

“The younger you are, the more courage and audacity you will have to set long-term goals and be there to personally work towards your vision. You will have the confidence to take risks because you have time by your side. You can bring innovation into everything you do and constantly reinvent yourself.”





“We need a world-class institution which will create leaders out of the children who have not had a good start in life.”





“Our belief is that aspirations, meritocracy, and a world-class institution are the three ingredients our country needs.”

