[Funding alert] Strata raises $1.5 M in seed round from SAIF Partners, Mayfield India, PropStack

Strata, a Bengaluru-based real-estate investment tech startup, has raised $1.5 million funding in a seed round led by SAIF Partners and Mayfield India.





Real estate data analytics platform, PropStack and three other angel investors with commercial real estate backgrounds have also participated in the round. The team is looking to double its team size to over 45 members with a hiring focus in tech and investor relations roles. Strata claims to have over 1,500 users and has over 150 active investors on the platform.





In a statement, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder of Strata, said, “As a brand, we are focussed on bringing in transparency and a data-driven approach to investments in real estate. Aiming to touch Rs 250 crore of AUM in this calendar year, we are creating India’s largest tech-enabled real-estate investment platform with our fractional investment model."





Founders of Strata - Priyanka and Sudarshan





Srinivas Bhaskar, Vice President, SAIF Partners, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Strata which is delivering outstanding innovation and results in the proptech space in the country. We have a strong belief in the founding team’s vision of creating new investment opportunities for the middle-class in the country. We are excited for this journey ahead with Strata."





Founded in May 2019, Strata is designed to help reduce the high capital requirement for investors, bring in expertise and introduce liquidity to an otherwise rigid marketplace.





"Partnering with SAIF Partners and Mayfield adds a lot of credibility to our business model and we are happy to get an opportunity to leverage from their experience in disrupting the proptech business in India. Additionally, we are also excited about our strategic investment from PropStack as it will help us get exclusive CRE intelligence and analytics, which in turn, will allow us an edge over other platforms in the ecosystem," added Sudarshan.





Strata is aiming to create new investment opportunities in the premium commercial property space for aspirational middle-class Indians.





Subeer Monga, Principal at Mayfield India, commented, “The alternate real estate asset class has been the playground for largely institutional investors. With Strata, individual investors can now access real estate investing without needing to invest large sums of money. We are excited to partner with Strata which is creating a new asset class for individual investors."





Currently operational in Bengaluru and Mumbai, the startup aims to create new investment opportunities in premium commercial properties. The team also intends to use the funding to expand to other metro cities and strengthen its tech stack.





Raja Seetharaman, Co-Founder at Propstack, added, “Strata has been able to create a simple, low-cost way for anyone to access real estate’s historically consistent and exceptional returns. Besides, the team is passionate about changing the real estate sector in the country. The combination of Propstack’s data and analytics with Strata’s unique investment platform has created a game changing proposition. Our objectives are completely aligned and we’re confident of working together to enable efficient real estate investments”.









