Why Stellaris Ventures Partners does not believe in FOMO

In an exclusive conversation Stellaris Venture Partners' Rahul Chowdhri, Ritesh Banglani, and Alok Goyal talk about what's next for the Indian startup ecosystem.

By Team YS
13th Mar 2020
Stellaris

In an exclusive conversation Stellaris Venture Partners' Rahul Chowdhri, Ritesh Banglani, and Alok Goyal talk about what's next for the Indian startup ecosystem.


This Vadodara startup is digitising healthtech

PurpleDocs

Management team at PurpleDocs

Healthtech startup PurpleDocs helps digitise medical data and converts it into an analysable format, helping doctors trace a patient’s medical history over multiple visits.


Why Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance want to win online grocery

Online grocery

The online grocery segment of India’s retail industry presents a sizeable market opportunity for companies like Flipkart, Amazon, and Reliance. 


This Mumbai incubator focusses on fintech startups

Afthonia

Tanul, founder of Afthonia Lab

Former entrepreneur Tanul Mishra now runs Afthonia Lab, which incubates startups in the fintech space, betting on their success by providing a panel of mentors.


Meesho sounded like a marketing gimmick to VCs

Vidit Aatrey

Vidit Aatrey, Founder and CEO, Meesho

Vidit Aatrey, Co-founder and CEO of social commerce platform Meesho, talks about how the startup has evolved over the years in its business model and GTM strategy.


This 60-year-old lingerie brand is embracing the youth

Groversons Paris Beauty

Groversons Paris Beauty sells 25 lakh lingerie pieces a month and is aiming to achieve a Rs 500 crore turnover in the next three years.


Using interactive robotics to help autistic kids

Social Story

The core team of Nimaya Robotics

Founded in September 2018, Nimaya Robotics is using robotics-based therapy to help autistic children perform basic functions and become independent.


Using entrepreneurship to fulfil a childhood dream

Stuti Mehrotra, Founder of Linden Montessori

Stuti Mehrotra, Founder of Linden Montessori

Teacher-turned-entrepreneur Stuti Mehrotra invested Rs 50 lakh and founded Linden Montessori in Bengaluru to fulfil her childhood dream.


