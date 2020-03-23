Coronavirus: Uber, Ola suspend services in Delhi till March 31

Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.

By Press Trust of India
23rd Mar 2020
Services of Ola and Uber will not be available in Delhi till March 31 amid the lockdown announced by the government to contain the spread of coronavirus infection.


The Delhi government on Sunday said the city will be in lockdown from March 23 to 31, under which no public transport, including private buses, taxis and autorickshaws will be allowed.


"Uber is complying with all Central and State government directives related to its services for containing the spread of coronavirus," an Uber spokesperson said in response to a query.
Coronavirus


An Ola spokesperson said the company "will enable a minimal network of vehicles to support essential services in cities, wherever applicable, as part of this national effort to reduce the contagion of COVID-19".


The two companies -- which account for a major share of the taxis running in the national capital -- had already suspended temporarily their shared rides on their respective platforms.


The Centre and State governments have decided to completely lock down 80 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported.


In view of the need to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19, it was agreed that there was an urgent need to extend the restrictions on the movement of non-essential passenger transport.


The districts where lockdown was announced include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Delhi will be locked down from 6 am on March 23 and continue till midnight on March 31.


The city's borders will remain sealed during the lockdown, but essential services related to health, food, water, and power supply will continue, and 25 percent of the DTC buses will run to transport people associated with essential services.


All domestic and international flights have been suspended in Delhi.


The number of COVID-19 cases crossed 340 on Sunday, with five confirmed deaths according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

