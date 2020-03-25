Urban Company, formerly known as UrbanClap, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Srinidhi Foundation to set up a relief fund to support gig workers and independent contractors on its platform during the COVID-19 crisis.





This fund will be used to provide sustenance support to 'deserving' individuals and their families over the next few months, till the situation returns to normalcy, the company said in a statement.





Urban Company, its founders, investors and employees have committed Rs 1.5 crore towards this fund till date.





Urban Company is also offering free income protection and health insurance plan for all its Indian service partners, in addition to existing insurance covers.









Further, the company is extending zero percent interest on business advances to partners with delayed payback periods to help them tide through these trying times.





The company is also holding one-on-one remote counselling sessions for all its 30,000 gig workers.





Urban Company operates in 18 cities in India including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, Surat, Vadodara and Visakhapatnam, and four international markets like Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore.





In an another development, shared living company, Stanza Living has also set-up a dedicated Employee Contingency Fund which is based on voluntary contribution from employees.





Employees of the company across 10+ cities have come forward to pledge a part of their salaries to the fund, with the co-founders pledging 50 percent contribution to the fund collection.





This dedicated fund, which has collected Rs 10 lakh so far, has been set-up to cover basic medical expenses for any employee in need, in the unfortunate incidence of contraction of COVID-19.





Stanza Living also announced a host of employee-centric initiatives that are being undertaken to make the company function agilely through the COVID-19 pandemic. It is offering dedicated solutions for students and working professionals with an inventory of 55,000 beds across 10+ cities in India.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)