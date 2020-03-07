Women’s Day: 11 powerful quotes on gender barriers, smashing the patriarchy

As another International Women's Day rolls around the corner, we list some inspirational quotes by women who are driving change around the world through their work, motivating millions more.

By Sujata Sangwan
7th Mar 2020
It is March 8 again – International Women's Day – and we’re celebrating our women. This is the perfect time to remember the many women who have contributed to society with their talent, perseverance, and wisdom.


Women's Day

Here are some compelling and inspirational quotes by many great women to inspire the coming generations.


“As you become more successful, the gender barrier disappears. The credibility challenges you have during your growing up years starts disappearing when you start demonstrating success.” – Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Founder, Biocon Limited


“Just decide who you are going to be and pursue your dream against all odds.” – Vandana Luthra, Founder, VLCC


“Entrepreneurship actually implies an independence of spirit. It is this independence that women in India have begun to express over the last two or three decades.” – Shahnaz Hussain, CEO, Shahnaz Herbals


“I don’t apologise for believing I’m the best. So, I always ensure that I do what I need to do in the best way possible. Women, I think, we need to stop apologising for believing we’re good.” – Debjani Ghosh, President, Nasscom


“If we walk the talk on taking a pledge for parity and take the bold steps to better the lives of women, we will be taking bold steps to better the lives of families and future generations.” – Preetha Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals


“At the end of the day, don’t forget that you are a person, don’t forget that you are a mother, a wife, and a daughter.” – Indra Nooyi, Chairwoman, PepsiCo


“I want every girl to find the gold within her. And that gold should shine on the entire world.” – Ekta Kapoor, Creative Head, Balaji Telefilms


“If you will try to please everyone, you will please no one. It is impossible to lead your life for others’ happiness.” – Sudha Murty, Chairperson, Infosys Foundation


“Think big but start small.” – Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa


“Women are born negotiators. In fact, we can often read the room better, in large part due to our EQ, and achieve the same outcomes in a less confrontational way." – Zia Mody, Founder and Managing Partner, AZB Partners


“I believe that by highlighting the women who have taken the entrepreneurship path and succeeded, we pave the way for other women to follow, and that is usually the best way.” – Vani Kola, Founder and Managing Director, Kalaari Capital


“Actions speak louder than words. If you do your actions to the best you can, you sleep peacefully.” – Nivruti Rai, VP (Data Centre) and Country Head, Intel India


“When one woman helps another, amazing things can happen, and professional careers can leap forward.” – Gargi Dasgupta, director of IBM Research Labs India and CTO, IBM India and South Asia


“I don’t think there’s any shortcut to success. Hard work and going the extra mile is important, without which you can’t be successful.” – Sumeet Singh, CMO, InfoEdge


“Personal and cultural factors rank highest in the barriers that stand between Indian women and their entrepreneurship dreams.” – Megha Chawla, Partner, Bain & Company



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

