SBI's board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in YES Bank

The announcement came hours after YES Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.

By Press Trust of India
6th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The SBI board has given the largest lender an "in-principle" approval to invest in the capital-starved YES Bank.


The central board of SBI discussed the matter at a meeting on Thursday, it informed the exchanges.


The announcement came hours after YES Bank was placed under a moratorium, with the RBI capping deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account for a month and superseding its board.
SBI
Also Read

Microsoft, SBI join hands to train differently-abled people to find jobs


"The matter in regard to YES Bank was discussed at the meeting of the central board of bank on Thursday and an in-principle approval has been given by the board to explore investment opportunity in the bank," the SBI board informed the bourses late in the evening.


According to reports, the government has asked SBI and life insurance behemoth LIC to collectively pick up a 49 percent stake in YES Bank.


Speaking in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said YES Bank, which had over Rs 2 lakh crore in deposits as of September, will not be allowed to go down.


Appreciating its investments in technology, he said the bank has a strong brand.


Earlier, Kumar also suggested that YES Bank's rival Kotak Mahindra Bank is best placed to takeover the lender.


Reports of the takeover led to a 25 percent jump in YES Bank in trading on Thursday, while the SBI scrip closed 1.05 percent up at Rs 288.30 a piece at the end of trade.


However, brokerages were not enthused, and a couple of them pegged the value of each stock at Re 1 if such a bailout were to happen.


Terming it as a "quasi sovereign bailout", J P Morgan said, "we believe forced bailout investors will likely want the bank to be acquired at near zero value to account for risks associated with the stress book and likely loss of deposits"

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

[Jobs Roundup] Use your skills and expertise to land a job at ecommerce giant Amazon

Debolina Biswas

From shop owner to an entrepreneur earning Rs 60 lakhs as a Flipkart seller, this former banking professional has cracked the secret to success

Sindhu MV

[Funding alert] Coffee startup Sleepy Owl raises series A round led by Rukam Capital

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Meet the Indian women behind Amazon Alexa
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Paper Boat raises Rs 30 Cr From Trifecta, Advent, A91

Apurva P

PhonePe faces outage after Yes Bank's moratorium

Press Trust of India

How technology is transforming the construction industry

Gurjot Bhatia

How PrintStop is using Zoho One to simplify tracking of data to improve their customer offerings

Jerlin Justus

Sequoia warns portfolio companies of coronavirus effects, compares it to 2008's economic crisis

Sohini Mitter

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 07 2020

MSME Innovation & Start-up Summit 2nd Edition & #Time2Leap Awards

Bengaluru
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida