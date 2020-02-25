Microsoft, SBI join hands to train differently-abled people to find jobs

Global tech major Microsoft on Monday announced a partnership with the State Bank of India (SBI) to train differently-abled people find jobs in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector.





Over 500 differently-abled youths will be upskilled in the first year of the collaboration.





"It is an ideal partnership. This is a new beginning in training and finding people with any kind of disability but employable. Our experience with them has been fantastic," SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar told reporters here.





Microsoft's president of global sales, marketing, and operations, Jean-Philippe Courtois, said there are 26 million differently-abled people in India and it is essential to use newer ways to use technology to enable them participate in the 21st century economy.

Representational Image





A company statement said SBI Foundation and Microsoft will develop an artificial intelligence-powered marketplace that will enable the BFSI industry to connect more easily with differently-abled people for upskilling and employment opportunities.





Prior to this, a similar initiative was carried out by Amazon India where it had set up ‘silent stations’ across Mumbai since 2017, where all the operations and package deliveries are handled by individuals with hearing and speech impairments.





That is not all. Amazon India has also modified the infrastructure and other facilities in the stations to meet the needs of the differently-abled and ensure their safety and comfort. The company has extended its efforts to achieve inclusivity by recently partnering with Sol’s ARC, an NGO working towards building learning content for children with disabilities. The collaboration, finalised in 2019, is aimed at creating internship opportunities for individuals with autism and other intellectual disabilities.





Initiatives like this is certainly a steps towards the betterment of the society. If reports are to be believed, According to Census 2011, of India’s 121-crore population, as many as 2.68 crore people have some form of disability. But, only one-third of them are employed. Not only are they deprived of livelihood opportunities, but their alienation from the industry also takes a toll on their social life as well as their caregivers.





(Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)