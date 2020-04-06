Acko General launches AI-based Covid-19 symptom checker

Infosys Co-founder Narayana Murthy-backed Acko General Insurance has launched an AI-based COVID-19 symptom checker, and also plans to provide free doctor consultation on call.





The AI-based symptom checker, curated by a team of doctors, is based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines.





"There is a fear among millions today, and we need to solve this fear, which is what Acko is doing with the launch of its COVID-19 symptom checker," said Biresh Giri, Appointed Actuary, Head of Product Development & CRO, at Acko.

Varun Dua, Founder of Acko General Insurance.





The do-it-yourself tool enquires about common symptoms of infection such as fever, cough, weakness, sore throat, chest pain or difficulty in breathing, travel history, etc.





Using its AI algorithm, it shows a risk assessment instantly across the following - low, moderate, or high risk, and depending on the severity, it immediately facilitates a telephonic consultation with a doctor to further discuss the symptoms and the next steps to be taken.





"Right now, people are anxious...the regulator has already clarified that if you have health insurance, COVID-19 is already covered. We want to help ease their fears and assist them in getting medical attention promptly, and to support the potentially burdened public healthcare in our own small way," Biresh Giri added.





The symptom checker and doctor consultation is available free of cost on Acko's website.





Acko is backed by Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy's Catamaran Ventures, Amazon, Accel, SAIF Partners, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-founder, Infosys; Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Atul Nishar, Founder and Executive Chairman, Hexaware Technologies; and Binny Bansal, among others.





Earlier in November 2019, the Bengaluru-based startup raised fresh funding of $16 million from growth stage investment firm Ascent Capital.





Founded in 2016 by Varun Dua, Acko General Insurance offers insurance products of relevance catering to the needs of digitally-savvy consumers. The startup is only one of the two insurance startups that has an IRDAI licence.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Megha Reddy)