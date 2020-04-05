Coronavirus: this Bengaluru-based firm has an ‘inside-the-box’ solution to fight COVID-19

With nations scrambling to contain the spread of COVID-19, hospitals, doctors, and nurses continue to face an acute shortage of equipment such as masks, gloves, and personal protective equipment (PPE).





India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently sought tech-driven solutions from the country’s citizens to fight the disease that has been classified a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





Bengaluru-based material science and nanotechnology company Log9Materials has come up with the ‘Corona Oven’, a UV box that can disinfect surfaces and medical equipment such as masks and PPE, among others, thereby allowing their reuse.





“Although masks are not to be used again, even the CDCs (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO have said that because there is a supply shortage, you can reuse it or turn to (products) like a homemade mask,” says Kartik Hajela, VP Business and Co-Founder of Log9Materials.





The company claims to be the first in the world to develop a technology that uses UV light to kill viruses.

“A report published by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that UV light can actually decontaminate or kill a SARS virus. COVID-19 is a twin brother of SARS. If that particular light can kill SARS virus, why can’t it kill COVID-19?” asks Pankaj, the company’s MD and co-founder.





Its patent-protected technology can focus on the necessary energy on the entire surface of an object that is kept inside this box to kill SARS, COVID, and even bacteria.





“We've done simulations and studies on N95 masks because that's where we are seeing a big application in hospitals and medical care,” Pankaj said.





The Corona Oven is also designed in a way that every square centimetre of an object placed inside is completely sanitised, helping it stand out from standard UV technologies deployed in other countries.





Log9Materials has already listed the Corona Oven on the government’s e-marketplace, and is in touch with the authorities to help supply it to hospitals.

“We have now secured the complete supply chain to build the product and have tied up with vendors who can manufacture it. In the next 7-10 days, we will start deploying,” Hajela added.