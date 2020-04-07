Amitabh Bachchan to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has pledged monthly ration to support one lakh households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India
7th Apr 2020
The initiative will be supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers.


"Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative undertaken by Mr Bachchan, WE ARE ONE' has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded," a statement released by Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday read.
amitabh bachchan

Image credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Facebook

"Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need," it added.


However, there was no information till when these daily wage workers will receive monthly ration from the donors.


NP Singh, Managing Director and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said as part of its CSR outreach, SPN took the initiative of working alongside Bachchan to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry.


Bachchan, 77, has been hosting the reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati for Sony since 2010.


"SPN's support will ensure that at least 50,000 workers and their families have their home supplies for a month," he added.

Along with this, Bachchan also featured in the short film Family, which has been conceptualised and virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey.


Family, which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing, also features Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh.


The short film was telecast across Sony Network on April 6.


Family aims to capture the resilience of human spirit amid tough times, Singh added.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

