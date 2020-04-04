The inspiring story of an army man fighting COVID-19

Apart from sewing masks, Sudhir Kumar is also giving away other essential supplies to people in his village in Bihar for free.

By Team YS
4th Apr 2020
This Army man's fight against COVID-19

bihar armyman

Apart from sewing masks, Sudhir Kumar is also giving away other essential supplies to people in his village in Bihar for free.


8 tools and resources on COVID-19

coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus sweeps across India, stay aware, informed, and updated with these useful tools and resources.


CureFit's Carefit starts telemedicine services

Curefit

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit

Madan Somasundaram, Head, Carefit, explains what the platform does, and what it aims to achieve in the near future.


Life science majors fighting the coronavirus

Coronavirus

Pharma giants like Novartis, BD, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck, Pfizer, and Sanofi are focussing on potential vaccines and diagnostics.


Indian logistics can revamp despite the pandemic

E-Commerce Delivery

Tech startup LogisticsNow reveals how technology and data can change the way we fight coronavirus with precise logistics.


Why Practo is ramping up telemedicine services

Practo

Practo Founders - Shashank ND and Abhinav Lal

With a 100 percent week-on-week increase in teleconsultations due to coronavirus, healthtech startup Practo is ramping up its telemedicine services.


Get walking indoors during with this fitness app

stepsetgo

Amid a countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, fitness tracking app StepSetGo is encouraging users to walk indoors and earn rewards.


Two restaurateurs disrupting hospitality in India

Anjali Mohan, Danbro

Anjali Mohan in the outdoor setting at Danbro.

From introducing new cuisines to reinventing the idea of dining, three women restaurateurs tell HerStory about their innovations in the restaurant business.


Indian SMBs need to refocus business goals

MSMEs

Indian SMBs lost the opportunity to capitalise on the US-China trade war while countries like Taiwan, Indonesia, and Thailand benefited. 


