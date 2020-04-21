B2B retail tech startup Arzooo launches retail-from-home for electronics retailers fighting COVID-19 lockdown

B2B retail-tech startup Arzooo.com has announced the launch of ‘retail-from-home’ solution for brick-and-mortar stores.





The company said the new solution enables a retailer to reach out to customers and sell consumer durables even as their stores are temporarily closed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and a nationwide lockdown. Arzooo.com will home deliver all new orders to the buyers on behalf of the retail store.





“Retail-from-home has been developed based on inputs gathered from the retail community, and it will allow retailers to create new orders for their inventory while their stores are closed, and there are no customer walk-ins,” said Khushnud Khan, co-founder and CEO of Arzooo.com.





Arzooo,com founders

“We believe this breakthrough product will help kickstart and sustain offline retail transactions during and after the lockdown; and help local stores compete effectively with larger ecommerce stores,” he added.





In addition to sales, the company said retail-from-home is also designed to help retailers execute effective sales promotions and create awareness about in-store offers and deals in their catchment areas. The new solution is integrated within Arzooo’s retail tech platform ‘Go Store’, which serves over three thousand physical retail stores across India, in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, etc.





India’s retail sector contributes over 50 percent to the national GDP. It is also one of the worst affected sectors in the ongoing lockdown, directly hurting the livelihood of millions of retail entrepreneurs, blue-collar workers, and their dependents.





“Through Arzooo’s retail-from-home option, we hope to provide business continuity to our partner retail stores,” Khushnud added.





Arzooo’s business model is designed to equip physical retailers by enabling technology in order to compete with large ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.





The startup said its Go Store platform ensures optimal inventory sourcing for retailers and allows them to maintain a ‘virtual inventory’. This in turn helps these retailers drive up sale conversions through a ten-times larger selection along with best prices for their customers.

“The retail-from-home solution is a major leap forward for our startup as it enables forward integration for the stores with their customers. This is going to transform retailing of consumer electronics and durables in India”, said Khushnud.