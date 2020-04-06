How Bounce scaled to 120,000 rides per day in Bengaluru using AWS

Bounce’s keyless scooters allow users the convenience of picking up a bike from anywhere through its app and dropping it at any location once they reach their destination.

By Team YS
6th Apr 2020
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services

Bounce is India's first smart urban mobility solution whose mission is to make daily commuting across the city stress-free, time-saving, reliable and convenient. Having formally begun its daily commuting service in 2018, the startup currently has 22,000 bikes in Bengaluru and around 4,000 bikes in Hyderabad. They are offered across a variety of plans aimed at encouraging commuters to opt for shared and public transport, and in doing so, reduce traffic congestion.


“We have effectively removed almost 100,000 private scooters from the road,” said Nischay AG, Director of Supply and Monetization at Bounce.
Feature

Bounce’s keyless scooters allow users the convenience of picking up a bike from anywhere through its app and dropping it at any location once they reach their destination. Making their operations and providing such a service took a lot of work from the Bounce team at the backend.


“We actually started building our own hardware that would go on the bike and a cloud solution in the backend to talk to the bike. When we thought about the best way of doing that, we realised we needed something that would scale well, and so we thought about AWS,” said Varun Agni, Co-founder and CTO of Bounce.
“So there was the injection built-in with Amazon Kinesis. A lot of processing was happening on the Amazon EC2 and the AWS Lambda, and we pushed a lot of data into Amazon Redshift for the consumption of it for analytics later,” added Varun.

“Half of your headache to manage, maintain and build your services is taken care of by AWS,” said Nischay.


Watch to know more about how Bounce clocks 120,000 rides per day in Bengaluru by using the power of AWS, and how it scaled its operations using Amazon Kinesis, AWS Lambda and Amazon Redshift.

