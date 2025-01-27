Logistics player Emiza bags Rs 100 Cr in Series C at Rs 400 Cr valuation

Third-party logistics provider Emiza has raised Rs 100 crore in series C fundraise led by Evolvence India and Mirabilis Investment Trust.

The equity round, raised at a Rs 400 crore valuation, was a mix of secondary and primary transaction, said the company in a statement. It offered partial exit to early investors Mayfield and Dileep Nath.

Founded in 2015, Mumbai-based Emiza plans to use the funding for strengthening its management team, enhancing its automation, and technology offerings.

The company is also working on developing additional services to support faster deliveries. By focusing on speedier fulfillment, it looks to capitalise on the increasing preference among customers for faster deliveries.

​"We're cautiously optimistic about the dark store model. While it proves effective for quick commerce players generating high demand, it presents significant cost challenges for brands running their own websites to offer super-fast deliveries, such as one- or two-hour windows. Though some brands are exploring this approach, its long-term sustainability remains uncertain. Instead, we believe the focus will be on six-hour or same-day deliveries," Ajay Rao, Founder and CEO at Emiza, told YourStory.

The company also plans to expand its warehousing network as faster deliveries pick up. Brands want to replicate their inventory across multiple cities to supply the growing number of quick commerce platforms and their own channels, prompting a need for decentralised, regional inventory.

"No matter the delivery model—whether quick commerce or city-based dark stores for B2C orders—brands still require a well-positioned warehouse near the city to support these operations efficiently. Feeding dark stores locally and maintaining robust regional support is essential. This growing demand for regional warehouses to supply forward stores is the trend we’re betting on," said Rao.

Emiza works with company's across sectors including Mamaearth, Pilgrim in beauty and personal care, Snitch and Souled Store in apparel and Yoga Bar and Slurrp Farm in FMCG.

It had earlier raised a total of $12.5 million in funding across six rounds, as per data sourced from Tracxn.