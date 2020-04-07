Britannia partners with Dunzo for home delivery of food essentials

Dunzo's no-contact delivery will ensure that Britannia essentials are delivered safely and securely to users across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

By Press Trust of India
7th Apr 2020
Britannia Industries has partnered with on-demand ecommerce platform Dunzo for home delivery of all its products.


Customers can avail Britannia products through the Dunzo app in under an hour of ordering from the 'Britannia Essentials' store, a joint statement said on Tuesday.


Dunzo's no-contact delivery will ensure that Britannia essentials such as biscuits, cakes, rusk, croissants, milkshakes, wafers, ghee and dairy whitener, are delivered safely and securely to users across Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Gurugram, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, it said.
Dunzo

Dunzo Partner

Coronavirus: BigBasket ties up with Uber to ensure smooth delivery of essential goods

"The first store in Bengluru will be operational today onwards. These products will be available at Britannia's distribution centre and Dunzo will source them from this Point of Sale (POS) to ensure the proper handling of the goods and enable better availability of these products across cities," the statement added.


Similarly in another development, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has announced a partnership with ride hailing app company Uber to provide people across Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi access to everyday essentials, amidst the ongoing nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus.


According to a press release from Flipkart, this partnership will keep vital supply chains running and will help customers receive essential goods at their doorstep every day.


Flipkart said this partnership also supports the government’s objective of keeping hundreds of millions of Indians at home to contain the spread of coronavirus.


Prabhjeet Singh, Director-Operations and Head of Cities, Uber India and South Asia, said,


 “The partnership helps keep the economy running and enables Indians to stay at home in line with government guidelines for containing COVID-19, as well as creates earning opportunities for drivers. Uber will not charge any commission, enabling drivers to keep 100 percent of billed amounts.’’


Bigbasket has also partnered with Uber to collectively address the growing needs of consumers to access everyday essentials amid the current nationwide lockdown.


The service will enable BigBasket to serve its customers in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, and Noida.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

