CK Birla group will contribute Rs 35 crore to help the government fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The conglomerate will contribute Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund, and the rest will be used to support state governments and supply medical equipment, it said in a statement.





"The CK Birla Group, Amita and CK Birla, have made a commitment of Rs 35 crore to support the government in the fight against COVID-19. Rs 25 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, and the remaining amount is being directed towards state government funds and to supply equipment, masks, and PPEs," it said.





Hospitals owned by the CK Birla group at Kolkata and Jaipur are working with the respective state governments.





The employees of each of the group companies are making voluntary personal contributions towards this fund, which will be added to the corpus.





"The COVID-19 crisis is the defining crisis of our times, and our response, support, and efforts will go a long way towards shaping our nation's ability to successfully overcome this," the group said.





CK Birla group has interests in sectors such as technology and automotive, building, healthcare, and education. It owns AVTEC, Birlasoft, HIL, Orient Cement, Orient Electric, and Orient Paper.





India is presently going through an unprecedented lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus.





According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed over 2,902 and the death count at 68.





Last week, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause while Reliance Industries made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore, besides opening India's first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.





Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100-crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the fund, joining other corporates who have come forward to support the fight against the pandemic.





