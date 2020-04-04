CK Birla Group commits Rs 35 Cr to help battle coronavirus

The CK Birla Group has committed Rs 35 crore to support the government in the fight against coronavirus. Rs 25 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, and the rest will be used by state governments and to supply equipment, masks, and PPE.

By Press Trust of India
4th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

CK Birla group will contribute Rs 35 crore to help the government fight against Covid-19 pandemic. The conglomerate will contribute Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund, and the rest will be used to support state governments and supply medical equipment, it said in a statement.


"The CK Birla Group, Amita and CK Birla, have made a commitment of Rs 35 crore to support the government in the fight against COVID-19. Rs 25 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, and the remaining amount is being directed towards state government funds and to supply equipment, masks, and PPEs," it said.
coronavirus app
Also Read

Uber partners with NHA to provide transport service to COVID-19 healthcare workers


Hospitals owned by the CK Birla group at Kolkata and Jaipur are working with the respective state governments.


The employees of each of the group companies are making voluntary personal contributions towards this fund, which will be added to the corpus.


"The COVID-19 crisis is the defining crisis of our times, and our response, support, and efforts will go a long way towards shaping our nation's ability to successfully overcome this," the group said.


CK Birla group has interests in sectors such as technology and automotive, building, healthcare, and education. It owns AVTEC, Birlasoft, HIL, Orient Cement, Orient Electric, and Orient Paper.


India is presently going through an unprecedented lockdown of three weeks, ending on April 14, to prevent the spread of the virus.


According to the latest report from the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases climbed over 2,902 and the death count at 68.


Last week, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts pledged to contribute Rs 1,500 crore for the cause while Reliance Industries made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore, besides opening India's first COVID-19 hospital in Mumbai.


Billionaire Gautam Adani announced a Rs 100-crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the fund, joining other corporates who have come forward to support the fight against the pandemic.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Marico ties up with Swiggy, Zomato to deliver goods during coronavirus lockdown

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

Press Trust of India

How HR can use lessons from the last recession to get ahead of a coronavirus-led economic downturn

Jyoti Nath

Coronavirus: Nestle announces Rs 15 Cr grant

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The inspiring story of an army man fighting COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Marico ties up with Swiggy, Zomato to deliver goods during coronavirus lockdown

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Nestle announces Rs 15 Cr grant

Press Trust of India

Uber partners with NHA to provide transport service to COVID-19 healthcare workers

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs

Press Trust of India

IT Ministry is hosting a hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus

Press Trust of India

How HR can use lessons from the last recession to get ahead of a coronavirus-led economic downturn

Jyoti Nath

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru