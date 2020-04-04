Uber partners with NHA to provide transport service to COVID-19 healthcare workers

Ride-hailing platform Uber on Friday said it has partnered with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport service to frontline healthcare workers in the country, who are engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.





Uber will initially facilitate the provision of 150 cars free of cost to support medical facilities in New Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Patna through its recently-launched UberMedic service, according to a statement.





All UberMedic cars supplied to NHA will be equipped with roof-to-floor plastic sheeting enclosing the driver's seat, thereby acting as a protective barrier between the rider and driver, it added.





Additionally, each UberMedic car will be disinfected after every ride to ensure the highest possible safety and hygiene standards in line with government guidelines, the statement said.





"Uber is proud to partner with the National Health Authority to offer free UberMedic rides to transport frontline healthcare workers in specific locations for helping contain the spread of COVID-19. All drivers will be specially trained in safety procedures and provided with personal protective equipment including masks, sanitisers and disinfectants to sanitise UberMedic cars after each ride," Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran said.





With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute. Limited mobility options have made it difficult for them to travel to their workplace.





Indu Bhushan, chief executive officer of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PMJAY) and National Health Authority, said the partnership with Uber in this hour of need is a much-needed initiative to extend necessary support to the healthcare workers who are leading this fight against COVID-19.





"Limited mobility options had made it difficult for frontline workers to travel to their workplaces which is the hospital. This initiative will further strengthen India's response to contain the spread of COVID-19," Bhushan added.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)