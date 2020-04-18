Coronavirus: After contactless delivery, Zomato now launches contactless dining

In order to curb the spread of coronavirus, Gurugram-based foodtech unicorn Zomato has now launched 'Contactless Dining.' This aims to minimise the customer's contact with anything that someone else might have touched. It will be done by eliminating the use of high-touch elements at restaurants.





The idea is to focus on a full-stack tech enabled dining experience, with the least risk to safety and health.





The press note added that that the Contactless Dining will have the following components –





Contactless menu – scan a QR code on the table to explore the restaurant menu with dish and pairing recommendations Contactless ordering – order through the app (you don’t need to talk to the waiting staff to place an order, or modify an order) Contactless payment – once done, just pay the bill via the app and leave the restaurant premises





The note added: "this will remove the need for menu cards, bill books, which are often touched by many people. While the waiting staff will still be needed to bring your food, they will be wearing masks and following the highest standards of sanitisation. We are building additional features on the app — such as the ability to order multiple courses, and the option to pay for yourself or the entire table — to ensure a hassle-free dining experience.





Deepinder Goyal, Founder & CEO, Zomato





Contactless dining also ensures that consumers don’t have to wait to place their order or pay the bill. Thus, making the entire experience far more seamless and convenient for the users.





The team added that they are adding safety features on the app where restaurants will be able to self-report safety and hygiene measures that they undertake. These include -

Hand sanitisation: Display alcohol-based hand sanitisers prominently around the venue or/and provide hand washing station to the users

Food hygiene: Ensure that all raw meats, seafood, vegetables have been cleaned thoroughly before preparation.

Sanitied premise: Ensure frequent cleaning/disinfection of high touch points such as tables/door handles etc.

Staff temperature check: Ensure daily temperature checks for the restaurant staff

Staff hygiene and awareness: Staff is educated about precautions that are necessary to maintain hygiene in the restaurant. Staff wash their hands thoroughly multiple times a day.

Table layout: Arranging tables at least one meter apart from each other

"Prompts on the Zomato app will reveal the restaurant’s hygiene records to assist in informed decision making, and also allow consumers to report any deviations from what has been self-reported by the restaurant. We believe a proactive approach towards safety and hygiene will go a long way in building confidence back in dining out. Our teams will start reaching out to restaurants in the coming weeks to educate them about self regulation and Contactless Dining, so that when the lockdown ends, our restaurant partners can inspire confidence in the public and usher a safer, more seamless era of dining experiences," said the press note.