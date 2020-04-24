Coronavirus: DealShare to provide home essentials to underprivileged households hit by COVID-19

To help economically weak households get access to essential items during the coronavirus pandemic-related lockdown, home delivery service company DealShare on Friday launched an initiative to provide kits, containing various essentials, to households in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.





Distributed under the ‘DealShare Essentials Allotment Scheme (DEALS),’ each relief kit contains 15 essential items, including cooking oil, flour, sugar, rice, onion, potato, salt, pulses, coriander powder, turmeric powder, chilli powder, tea, washing soap and bathing soap, among other items.





DealShare, set up in 2018, is a Jaipur-based grocery delivery company that lets customers purchase essentials on its app. The startup has pockmarked around 10 percent of its profit towards the cause, and it aims to provide home essentials to more than 10,000 households across the country.





DealShare founding team





Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO of DealShare says,





“COVID-19 has created an unexpected and unparalleled situation, especially in smaller markets, and has impacted the purchasing power of many households. Several households are struggling to access the essentials owing to shortage of food supply and cash crunch and we felt that it is our utmost duty to serve the society with our complete strength.”

DealShare has been at the forefront in ensuring a continuous supply of home essentials across Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra. It was one of the first few e-commerce players to receive official permission from the state administrations to continue their services after the lockdown was announced.









The permissions helped DealShare provide home essentials to its 10 lakh customers. Apart from customers, the sanction from the authorities has benefited more than 100 indigenous, local brands who have been selling home essentials like rice, sugar, flour, and oil on the platform. The move has also enabled DealShare to extend their support to more than 10,000 retail and kirana stores across the states.