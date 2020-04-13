Coronavirus: Govt to launch portal to guide users of HCQ to nearest pharmacy with stock

According to reports, details of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin will be available in the portal, and the data shall be updated every day.

By Debolina Biswas
13th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Government of India is set to launch a portal to guide users of hydroxychloroquine to the nearest pharmacy that has its stock. Hydroxychloroquine, or HCQ, is an anti-malarial drug that is now being used to try and treat COVID-19.


According to media reports, details of HCQ and azithromycin will be available in the portal, and other medicines will be added later. The data shall be updated every day and information will be available district-wise. Officials have said that the IT platform will be monitoring the availability of the drug at distribution channels including C&F agents, depots, distributors, wholesalers and retailers. Additionally, notice has been sent to all drug sale license holders to register on the platform.


Coronavirus testing
Also Read

Coronavirus: Online medicine delivery platforms hope for smooth operations after government notification amid lockdown


The objective of this portal is to make the drug available for those who need it - malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus patients. IPCA and Zydus are the major manufacturers of HCQ, and IPCA is reported to have supplied 3 crore tablets of HCQ.


YourStory reached out to Bhavik Kumar, Founder of Medibox, a B2B marketplace for medicines and other health products. Bhavik said:


"Both of these (HCQ and azithromycin) are prescription medicines. Doctors of COVID-19 specialty hospitals shall prescribe these medicines, and their pharmacies should have these medicines. Government has to ration out these medicines to COVID-19 specialty hospitals rather than making these available across every pharmacy. These are specialty prescriptive drugs that should be made available in hospitals for emergencies. If people get to know that HCQ is helped to treat COVID-19, they will unnecessarily start hoarding it in their houses."


Earlier last week, the US President Donald Trump warned of a 'retaliation' if India did not drop the ban on HCQ exports. Despite the lack of proof, HCQ is believed to be the cure for COVID-19. Following President Trump's statement, the ban was lifted on humanitarian grounds and on Sunday, April 12, a consignment of HCQ from India reached the US.

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal becomes Managing Director of Navi Technologies

Team YS

With Amazon and Halidrams as its client, this logistics startup is bringing AI to the sector

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment

Press Trust of India

Sadhguru says India could be top choice for manufacturing hubs US and Japan post coronavirus crisis

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Avengers Assemble: India Inc unites against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 13

Team YS

Coronavirus: ADB hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20B for member nations

Press Trust of India

MeitY launches ‘innovation challenge’ for video conferencing solution: here’s all you need to know

Shreya Ganguly

Coronavirus: Google Pay launches 'Nearby Spot' to help users find local stores selling essentials

Press Trust of India

PMO ropes in tech leaders to develop solutions to deal with coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Ola launches emergency cab service for essential medical trips in Gurugram

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru