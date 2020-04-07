Coronavirus: Myntra partners with Wildcraft to offer personal protective face masks on its platform

In the light of the coronavirus epidemic, the two companies said the face masks offer a three-layer particle filtration system as a shield against particulate and microbes

By Team YS
7th Apr 2020
Myntra, a leading online fashion retailer and part of the Flipkart Group, has announced a partnership with Wildcraft, an outdoor clothing and footwear brand, to offer personal protective masks on its platform.


According to Myntra, the ensuing shortage of protective masks due to the ongoing lockdown has prompted it to collaborate with Wildcraft and cater to this demand.


Wildcraft HYPASHIELD protection mask - offers a three-layered filtration system for three types of particles. The outer layer is engineered to filter coarser dust particles, while the middle layer offers anti-bacterial, government-approved, lab-certified filtration efficiency, along with splash resistance to prevent droplet penetration. The innermost layer is made up of super soft fabric which is closest to the skin and offers moisture management with an anti-bacterial finish.


Myntra
How India’s NGOs are coming together to uplift the marginalised amid COVID-19


According to Myntra, these masks adhere to the highest standards of quality and safety, are washable, and hence, reusable leading to a significant reduction in per-usage cost, as well as making them environment-friendly. These masks are available in packs of three, five, and seven, and are priced at Rs 200 per piece.


Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, said, “We are looking at serving our customers in the most meaningful way during these trying times and have partnered with Wildcraft to bring high-quality protective masks to people across the country.”


Myntra has also taken several measures to ensure the safety of its supply chain and delivery network, including regular deep-cleaning and sanitisation of its facilities. All delivery partners have also been equipped with sanitisers and protective masks, and are covered by a COVID–19 insurance which includes pay and benefits in case they are quarantined or diagnosed with the disease.


According to the founders of Wildcraft, Siddharth Sood and Gaurav Dublish, the company also plans to step into a plan-to-step into the Personal Protective Gear (PPG) segment with a set of products under the HYPASHIELD umbrella.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

