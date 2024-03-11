Women empowering other women: The unwritten 'sis code'

Imagine a table laden with opportunity, but instead of chairs for everyone, there's a constant fight for a single seat. That's the reality for many women in leadership. We should be allies, yet stereotypes and internal competition often create a "queen bee" mentality.

From the historic feud between Queen Elizabeth I and Mary, Queen of Scots to the rumoured tension between Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor, we're bombarded with stories of female rivalry. A simple web search reveals negative stereotypes about female bosses, while searches for male bosses yield neutral results. But this tired narrative needs to end. The truth is, there's room for all of us. When women work together, we can achieve incredible things.

In the spirit of International Women's Day and Women’s History Month, this article explores not just why, but how we, as women, can empower each other, celebrate our achievements, and shatter the barriers that hold us back. From mentorship to advocacy, we'll delve into practical ways to boost each other up and create a future where women not only have a seat at the table, but a whole table of their own making. Read along.

Offer mentorship

One of the most powerful ways to empower other women is by becoming a mentor. Women entering the workforce or climbing the ladder often seek guidance from experienced leaders. By sharing your successes and failures, you can provide invaluable insights and inspiration.

Here's how you can be a strong mentor:

Offer your knowledge: Schedule coffee chats, host free workshops, or write reference letters for those seeking your guidance.

Expand their network: Introduce mentees to your network, boosting their confidence and visibility.

Remember, mentorship is a two-way street:

Seek mentors yourself: Look for leaders in your organisation or connect with industry professionals on LinkedIn.

Do your research: Learn about your mentor's background to ensure a good fit.

Set expectations: Be clear about your goals and respectful of their time.

As Keisha Blair, author of Holistic Wealth: 32 Life Lessons to Help You Find Purpose, Prosperity and Happiness says: “Mentorship is a critical enabler of holistic wealth because it enables us to achieve success in our daily lives.” By creating a network of support and guidance, we can empower each other to achieve our full potential.

Be present

Empowering women goes beyond titles and positions. It's about creating a network of support, and the first step is simply being present for each other.

Dr Mikki Singh, founder of Bodycraft Clinic, highlights the importance of recognising and promoting women within the team–“Seeing the women around me drive our success is what truly excites me. There's no better way to empower women than by allowing them to lead and demonstrate their capabilities.”

Here's how you can be a champion for the women around you:

Be a listener: Lend a supportive ear and offer a confidence boost when someone is feeling unsure.

Be reliable: Show up on time and be dependable.

Be proactive: Take initiative and demonstrate a willingness to go above and beyond.

Be positive: Maintain a positive attitude that inspires and motivates others.

Amplify women’s ideas

Research shows women tend to take the backseat in meetings: sitting further away, speaking less, and being interrupted more. This can lead to their ideas being undervalued. Here’s how you can break the cycle:

Lead by example: Sit front and centre, actively participate, and encourage other women to do the same.

Be an advocate: If a woman is interrupted, interject and ensure she can finish her thought.

Give credit where credit is due: If someone builds on another woman's idea, remind everyone of its origin.

Encourage participation: If a woman seems hesitant, express your desire to hear her perspective.

Spread the word: Share their work online, comment on it, or re-post it to expand their reach.

Create safe spaces: Foster welcoming environments where women feel comfortable sharing their ideas and participating in discussions. Zential Solutions has thus created "Sunset Fridays" to offer women employees a safe space. As per Megha Agarwal, the founder, this space is “all about honest discussions– what's working, what's not, and how we can all participate more effectively. It became a breeding ground for ideas, support, and growth.”

The possibilities are endless! Shine a light on those you admire and pass the microphone to voices that often go unheard.

Celebrate the wins of women surrounding you

There's often a big difference in how genders respond to recognition. Women often downplay their success, attributing it to luck or external factors, while men readily take credit for their skills and abilities. This can lead to women's contributions going unnoticed. Let's break the cycle of downplaying women's accomplishments. Here's how you can be a champion for their success:

Recognise achievements: Look for opportunities to celebrate the wins of the women around you.

Offer genuine praise: Make a point of recognising your female colleagues' strengths and accomplishments. Verbal praise is a powerful motivator.

Challenge unfair blame: If you see a woman being unfairly criticised for a mistake, speak up and set the record straight.

Combat imposter syndrome: Celebrating successes helps combat the feeling of being an imposter, something many women experience.

Retention booster: Recognition is key to employee retention. Celebrate your colleagues' contributions and help them get the recognition they deserve.

Ayushi G, Founder of Provoqe Media LLP rightly adds, “Acknowledging and celebrating accomplishments of other women whether it’s a colleague, friend, or someone you know helps encourage a fellow woman that’s putting her best foot forward. And why not celebrate her win? We’ve all been there at one point.”

Own your journey to empower others

Women often admire successful women from afar, believing they possess some magical advantage. But the truth is, that success is a journey paved with challenges and setbacks.

Here's why sharing your vulnerabilities can empower others:

Shatter the myth of perfection: Men rarely feel the pressure to be perfect. However, women are always held to an unrealistic standard of flawlessness. By openly discussing your struggles and failures, you show others that success isn't about luck or magic; it's about perseverance.

Build connections: Sharing your vulnerabilities fosters a sense of shared experience and connection with other women. You're not alone!

Relatability matters: Representation is key. By sharing your story, you inspire others who see themselves reflected in your journey.

Remember, vulnerability is not weakness; it's strength. Whether you're a seasoned leader or just starting out, sharing your experiences can empower other women to embrace their own journeys and reach their full potential.

The collective power of women's voices is a force for positive change. When we champion each other's dreams, celebrate successes big and small, and share our stories, we uplift not just ourselves, but our communities as a whole. Let's stand together, united in purpose, and become an unstoppable force. Bring it on women!