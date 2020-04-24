Coronavirus: Rapido ties up with Delhi, Karnataka govts to deliver essential items

App-based bike taxi aggregator Rapido has collaborated with local authorities in Delhi and Bengaluru for the delivery of essential items during the nationwide lockdown, the company said.





The lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus has restricted essential supplies. Rapido is supporting the Delhi government in delivering essential items like milk and food packets in underprivileged areas of East Delhi, the company said in a statement.





"Currently, we are serving 100 families in a day with the help of our driver partners in the city. We are working with the Delhi government to extend this service to cover South, North and West Delhi as well," it said.





In Bengaluru, Rapido is collaborating with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) COVID-19 home delivery helpline as a delivery-service partner in a move to resolve supply-chain challenges amid the lockdown.





"Rapido’s delivery vertical is equipped with a strong fleet of Captains (driver-partners) per day to facilitate the delivery of essential supplies from over 16,000 local groceries and medical stores to citizens across the city. The orders can be placed by simply calling or dropping a WhatsApp on the Helpline Number 080-61914960", the statement said.

Earlier this month, Rapido joined hands with BigBasket, Big Bazaar, and Spencer’s Retail. The Bengaluru-based startup will be helping these brands in delivering essentials during lockdown imposed by the government to control the spread of COVID-19.





The startup had earlier confirmed that it had temporarily suspended its operations when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a pan-India 21-day lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.





In a statement, Rapido said, “We are committed to accelerate our existing Rapido-Delivery services to provide for essential supplies during the ongoing lockdown due to COVID-19. We are happy to join hands with BigBasket, Big Bazaar, and Spencer’s Retail to aid the last-mile deliveries of orders to customers across more than 90 cities in the country."





Rapido is also in talks with Grofers, Dunzo, and FreshtoHome for a similar association.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)