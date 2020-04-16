Coronavirus: Tata Trusts to airlift critical supplies worth Rs 150 cr for deployment across India

Tata Trusts on Thursday said it is airlifting critical supplies, including PPE kits, surgical masks, and gloves worth Rs 150 crore, for deployment across the country to support the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, in association with Tata International Ltd.





The items being airlifted include personal protection equipment (PPE) kits containing coveralls, gloves, N95/KN95 masks and surgical masks of different grades, the philanthrophic organisation said in a statement.





Tata Trusts further said the "consignment of about one crore individual units will arrive in multiple batches and will be deployed where these are most needed across the country in the coming weeks".





"The total value committed so far for sourcing such materials is about Rs 150 crore," it said.





Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts.

Tata Trusts said its intervention follows Chairman Ratan Tata's call that "urgent emergency resources need to be deployed to cope with the needs of fighting the COVID-19 crisis, which is one of the toughest challenges the human race will face".





Earlier last month, Tata Trusts and Tata Group firms have together pledged Rs 1,500 crore in the fight against coronavirus, of which Tata Trusts had committed Rs 500 crore contribution.





Ratan Tata also said the current situation in India and across the world is of grave concern and needs immediate action.





"The Tata Trusts, Tata Sons, and the Tata Group companies are joined by committed local and global partners as well as the government to fight this crisis on a united public health collaboration platform, which will strive to reach out to sections that are underprivileged and deprived," he added.





He also shared, "We are deeply grateful and have immense respect for every person of member organisations who have risked their lives and safety to fight this pandemic".





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)