Coronavirus updates for April 19

India saw one of the highest increase in new coronavirus cases on Sunday. According to Worldometer, the number of COVID-19 infections touched 16,365, and the death toll crossed 500.





Many states have deferred the decision to reopen their economies until May 3. Tamil Nadu and Karnataka governments have directed manufacturing industries to not resume production. On the other hand, Punjab has directed bookshops, repair shops, and air-conditioner stores to be reopened after April 20 as 14 of the state's districts saw zero cases in the past week. However, Chandigarh has now been declared a containment zone.





Across the world, the number of coronavirus cases crossed 2.3 million, and over 160,000 deaths have now been confirmed. John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Centre has officially recorded 100,000 deaths in Europe alone.





Lady Gaga, Celine Dione, the Rolling Stones, and Paul McCartney held 'One World: Together At Home' virtual concert to pay tribute to frontline health workers combining the outbreak. The tribute was also headlined by celebrities from around the world, including Priyanka Chopra, who is the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and Shah Rukh Khan.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

Is coronavirus making you anxious? Dr Samir Parikh of Fortis shares how to keep our mental health in check





In a conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Dr Samir Parikh of Fortis Healthcare and Dr Manuj Garg of myUpchar talk about how we can deal with mental health issues in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.





Coronavirus: Here’s how you can help voiceless furry friends affected by the lockdown





NGOs and individuals across the country are helping stray animals who have been affected by food shortage arising out of the COVID-19 nationwide lockdown.





What are the primary issues businesses need to address during the lockdown?





From reducing overheads to thinking about employee welfare, a look at what companies can do to help salvage their businesses.





Former President and COO of Alibaba Savio Kwan on how the ecommerce major survived SARS and thrived later





In a conversation with Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital, Savio Kwan, Former President and COO of Alibaba Group, talks about how he turned Alibaba’s operations around, navigated through SARS, and set up the unique Alibaba culture.





Coronavirus: Government will take final decision on resuming train, airline services





Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said a final decision on resuming train and airline services after the coronavirus lockdown ends will be taken by the government. He termed any discussion "futile" as the situation was being examined every day.





Coronavirus: India needs a ‘measured approach’ on stimulus packages





Eminent economist Arvind Panagariya says the Indian government must take a more measured approach to dealing with coronavirus by limiting interventions to the provision of food, shelter, basic necessities, and working capital.





Coronavirus: Ecommerce platforms stopped from selling non-essential items





Even as ecommerce companies were gearing up to deliver products like mobile phones and refrigerators to customers, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued an order excluding non-essential items from sale by ecommerce companies from April 20.





More relaxations likely if India continues to manage coronavirus well: Javadekar





Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar says the coronavirus lockdown relaxations starting from Monday are primarily aimed at boosting the rural economy, and that economic activities will start in cities ‘sooner rather than later’.





Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra honour frontline workers, say we need to fight coronavirus together





Curated by pop star Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home virtual concert brought together celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift to honour coronavirus frontline workers.