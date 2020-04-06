Coronavirus: Bacardi to produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers

Bacardi has started production of hand sanitizers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India
6th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Liquor maker Bacardi on Monday said it would produce 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus pandemic.


The company has started production of hand sanitizers at its co-packing facility in Telangana, Bacardi Ltd said in a statement, adding that the company plans to roll out in additional states where it has co-packing manufacturing facilities.
Sanitizers
Also Read

Fundraising, M&A, and strategic partnerships for startups in the time of coronavirus


Bacardi will be producing 70,000 litres of hand sanitizers, which will be distributed primarily to district government hospitals in these states. The company is working closely with local district authorities to ensure a steady supply to the hospitals," the statement added.


This is part of Bacardi's global announcement of its commitment to help produce more than 267,000 gallons (1.1 million litres) of hand sanitizers worldwide, to help fight the pandemic.


Bacardi-owned manufacturing sites across the United States, Mexico, France, England, Italy, Scotland, and Puerto Rico are already part of this effort, it added.


The company facilities will be making use of alcohol in stock, and has also set aside designated quantities of alcohol for production, it added.


"We, at Bacardi, have always endeavoured to support local communities, especially during difficult times like these. By boosting the supply of hand sanitizers, a critical need of the hour, we hope to strengthen the fight against COVID-19," Bacardi India Operations Director V Muthukumar said.


Several liquor manufacturers have started manufacturing hand sanitizers to meet the surge in demand. According to All India Distillers' Association (AIDA), over 150 distilleries are producing hand sanitizers in the country.


Recently, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs had directed the state governments to grant licenses to distilleries and sugar companies to manufacture hand sanitisers to meet the demand.


According to the Union Health Ministry, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has topped 4,000.


(Edited by Suman Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Coronavirus: Preference for hygiene products to rise, online sales to zoom, says GCPL

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Reliance Industries invests Rs 500 Cr in edtech startup Embibe

Sampath Putrevu

COVID-19 virus can last on face masks for a week, banknotes for days

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: App downloads surge as people stay locked in; TikTok biggest gainer

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
So far so good – navigating in COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus: App downloads surge as people stay locked in; TikTok biggest gainer

Sohini Mitter

Coronavirus: Walmart India encourages customers to order online

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: President, PM, MPs to take a pay cut to fund govt's efforts to fight COVID-19

Press Trust of India

How Bounce scaled to 120,000 rides per day in Bengaluru using AWS

Team YS

Coronavirus: Preference for hygiene products to rise, online sales to zoom, says GCPL

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Tough times need tough entrepreneurs

Deep Malhotra

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Wed Apr 08 2020

Future of Brands

Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru