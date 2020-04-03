COVID-19: Paytm teams up with hotels to offer accommodation for healthcare professionals

Digital payments and financial services platform Paytm, on Thursday, announced the launch of a special hotel listings page on its app to support temporary accommodation needs of the medical frontline forces fighting COVID-19.





The company has rolled out this initiative in partnership with more than 300 hotels that are pitching in to support healthcare heroes in 60-plus cities. The list would be available on the app under the '#WESALUTEYOUALL' tag.









Abhinav Kumar , Vice President, Paytm, stated,





"The healthcare professionals fighting on the frontlines of this battle against COVID-19 need all the support they can get during these extraordinary times. Ensuring that these healthcare workers are provided with comfortable temporary accommodation is the least what we can do for them.”





Few of the most prominent chains in the country including OYO, Treebo, and Ginger Hotels are participating in this initiative.





Over the last few weeks, the company has launched several initiatives to fight the pandemic. It has committed Rs 500 crore to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES).





Also, the company has created a Rs 5 crore fund for innovators who are developing medical instruments or medicines to combat the virus. The company CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in a tweet ,





"We need more Indian innovators to start building such indigenous solutions for potential ventilators shortage and other COVID-19 cures. Paytm commits Rs 5 crore for such teams working on coronavirus-related medical solutions."





In addition Paytm's, Paytm Mall will help its merchant partners who are facing issues with stocking up on inventory and fulfillment of orders by waiving off the Service Level Agreement (SLA), which is a commitment to follow the best practices and the metrics by which service is measured. The SLA charts out penalties if the service levels are not achieved.





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)