Ecommerce, logistics cos play critical role in supply of essential items, services: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who is heading the Empowered Group (EG-6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations, interacted with representatives from companies like Uber India, Ola Cabs, and Urban Company.

By Press Trust of India
16th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Wednesday said ecommerce and logistics companies have an important role to play in terms of supply of essential commodities and services during the COVID-19 pandemic.


Kant, who is heading the Empowered Group (EG-6) on coordinating with private sector NGOs and international organisations, interacted through a virtual mode with representatives from companies like Uber India, Ola Cabs, and Urban Company.
Amitabh Kant, CEO NITI Aayog

Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog

Also Read

Restrict business activities only to essential goods: CAIT to ecommerce traders


The government had on March 29 constituted 11 empowered groups to suggest measures to ramp up healthcare, put the economy back on track and reduce misery of people as quickly as possible post the 21-day lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic.


In a separate deliberation, Kant also interacted with representatives from Public Affairs Forum of India (PAFI) and discussed critical issues pertaining to trade, domestic economy and industry, in the context of challenges posed by COVID-19.


The Niti Aayog CEO also discussed technology-driven interventions for COVID-19 response and emphasised on the importance of shifting the supply chain and manufacturing to India.


The other members of the Empowered Group are Vijayaraghavan, (Principal Scientific Adviser); Kamal Kishore (Member, NDMA); Sandeep Mohan Bhatnagar (Member, CBIC) and senior officials of various ministries.


Six meetings were conducted by EG-6 between March 30 and April 3 with industry associations and civil society organisations (CSOs) about their contribution to the response, plans for the coming weeks, and the issues they are facing.


On Wednesday, the government announced resumption of manufacturing activities in rural areas with certain conditions, from April 20, as it looks to revive the economic activities battered by the lockdown to contain Covid-19.


However, according to an order of the home ministry, these relaxations will not apply in containment zones, which are demarcated by states, union territories, and distinct administrations.

The Ministry of Home Affairs of the Government of India has allowed the movement of vehicles belonging to ecommerce companies with effect from April 20.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zoom continues to be privacy nightmare; hacked accounts selling on the dark web

Sohini Mitter

Wireless charging, smaller screen: Apple announces its cheapest iPhone SE

Rashi Varshney

Coronavirus: CRED's new product will allow users to pay rent using credit cards

Vishal Krishna

BYJU's founder is India's youngest billionaire; Mukesh Ambani retains top spot

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
India after coronavirus; Spending money in these turbulent times
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Netflix stock and subscribers surge as coronavirus forces people to stay home and 'chill'

Sohini Mitter

Blackfrog Technologies, Detect Technologies and Grinntech Motors and Services win Qualcomm Design in India Challenge 2019

Team YS

[Funding alert] EV tourism startup BLive raises Pre-Series A investment from Mumbai Angels Network

Sujata Sangwan

Startups, VCs, MPs, corporates offer 308 innovations in the first COVID-19 National Action Group video call

Sindhu Kashyaap

Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots

Press Trust of India

Google launches 'journalism relief fund' to help local news outlets

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru