Flipkart partners with Spencers for hyperlocal deliveries of essentials in Hyderabad

Under this partnership, consumers will be able to order from offline Spencers store using Flipkart app and the ecommerce company will ensure the delivery.

By Thimmaya Poojary
9th Apr 2020
Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has announced a pilot with leading national retail chain store, Spencers to introduce hyperlocal deliveries of groceries and essentials in Hyderabad.


According to a release, this partnership will leverage synergies between the companies to help enable deliveries of essential products to consumers and thereby promote social distancing in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.


Under this pilot, consumers will be able to order groceries and essentials starting this month, from the Spencers store on the Flipkart app. The orders will be collected from a set of chosen sample stores across Hyderabad by Flipkart executives and delivered to the customer’s doorstep in a timely and hygienic manner.


Flipkart
“This hyperlocal approach is in line with ecosystem collaborations Flipkart is making to serve consumers in the best possible way during this unprecedented crisis,” Flipkart said.


On the partnership, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Group CEO, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart is committed to fulfilling customers’ needs amidst the lockdown to promote ‘social distancing’ and we are initiating various steps in this regard. We are pleased to launch this pilot with Spencers Retail to collaborate and meet the needs of consumers who are contributing to the fight against COVID-19 by staying at home.”


Kalyan said, “We’ve built a robust tech-backed platform to offer consumers real-time insights of essentials available in their area and will ensure timely doorstep deliveries.” 

 

Devendra Chawla, MD and CEO, Spencers Retail, said, “In such times, building an ecosystem of partnerships will transition us to truly become an omni-channel business in serving consumers in this tough environment.”


“Spencers' partnership with Flipkart provides another platform to a larger set of consumers to seamlessly access our range of essentials who may want to use other reputed platforms/marketplaces apart from our own Spencers App to buy during the lockdown,” he said.


Meanwhile, Flipkart has introduced medically-certified hand sanitisers and surgical masks under its private brand - Flipkart SmartBuy’s Health+ range. Utilising its existing infrastructure, the company aims to provide access to these locally-manufactured essentials in light of the increasing demand by consumers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.


(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

