Coronavirus: Flipkart, Tata Consumer form partnership to deliver daily essentials

India’s leading ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has entered into a partnership with Tata Consumer Products to enable the supply of essential food and beverage products which has faced shortages due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.





According to a release issued by Flipkart, under this partnership, Tata Consumer Products’ distributors will list as marketplace sellers on the Flipkart platform. Consumers can use the Flipkart platform to buy different combo packs of essential products such as beverages (Tata Tea and Coffee) and foods (Tata Sampann Spices, Pulses, and Nutri mixes) offered by Tata Consumer Products.





The Tata Consumer Products distributors who are now listed with Flipkart marketplace online, have undergone the Flipkart training for packaging and order fulfillment and will process orders as per the standard operating procedures set by Flipkart, stated the release.





Flipkart's marketplace supply chain will fulfill the orders by picking up these essentials combinations from Tata Consumer Company distributors and delivering them to customers using its network of delivery executives. The partnership is already operational in Bengaluru, and the companies plan to expand these facilities in Mumbai and Delhi in the coming week and in Tier 2 towns in the future.





Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, said, “Our partnership with Tata Consumer Products is a testament to our joint ambition and responsibility to serve the nation during these trying times. With the support of the government and local authorities, we are able to innovate unique distribution and supply chain models that enable us to serve communities in India.”





According to Kalyan, the synergies and capabilities of both Tata Consumer Products and Flipkart are complimentary.





Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Consumer Products, said: “This partnership with Flipkart provides an innovative way to set up a strong alternate distribution channel through our wide network. We are glad to be able to leverage each other’s strengths in order to make sure essential products reach the consumers who need them.”





Tata Consumer Products, part of Tata group, was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals Limited.





(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)