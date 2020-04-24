[Funding alert] AI service platform dotin Inc. raises seed round from Arka Venture Labs, Qu Ventures

Arka Venture Labs, a VC firm that provides capital and mentorship to B2B companies, has invested an undisclosed amount in Silicon Valley-based AI service platform dotin Inc. The round also saw participation from PE firm Qu Ventures.





A business to business, artificial intelligence, and software as a service platform, dotin Inc said it plans to utilise the additional funding to further its product development, widening the scope of its offerings.









The company leverages critical insights on employees and potential hires’ personalities to promote employer-employee alignment in the workplace.





While Arka Ventures refused to reveal the cheque size, the VC firm usually invests $250,000 on an average in a company.





“Despite economic uncertainty, dotin Inc. has raised a successful round of funding. We liked the team and the patents they have created in this space, which gives them a strong moat,” said Radhesh Kanumury, Managing Partner, Arka Venture Labs.

Arka Venture Labs’ investment extends beyond capital. The group works to help companies gain access Silicon Valley by providing expert mentorship, networking opportunities, and infrastructure support.





The dotin platform utilises psychology, structured/unstructured social or enterprise data, and machine learning to identify interpersonal decision-points and modify behaviour for the benefit of the employer and employee.





“While we’ve had considerable success in the US already, our partnership with Arka Venture Labs and Qu Ventures will help us in scaling. And given the fallout of COVID-19, our AI platform is needed more than ever. We can make a real difference by helping employers access talent and their employee pool to best support their workforce during such a critical period,” said Ganesh Iyer, CEO and Founder, of dotin Inc.





Right now, many companies have gone virtual to protect their employees during the pandemic. But for some, work-from-home can be a challenge. The AI platform said it can help industries that are looking to safely onboard new talent, provide insights into personality and work habits, and can ensure employers bring on workers who will perform well under these extenuating conditions. Employers can use these insights to offer the right support and training to their existing workforce to help during these trying times.