According to the RoC filings accessed by YourStory, General Atlantic has become the largest stakeholder in NoBroker with this capital infusion.

By Sujata Sangwan
16th Apr 2020
Bengaluru-based online real estate rental startup NoBroker has raised $29 million (Rs 216.13 crore) in a Series C2 round led by Singapore-based private equity firm General Atlantic


General Atlantic had invested $51 million in NoBroker’s Series C1 in June 2019 and four months later, it participated in another funding round of $50 million led by Tiger Global in the startup.


According to RoC filings accessed by YourStory, General Atlantic has become the largest stakeholder in NoBroker with this capital infusion. It now holds 30.89 percent stake in the company while SAIF Partners and Tiger Global control 20.08 percent and 10.17 percent stake respectively. 


Founders of NoBroker.com

Founders of NoBroker

This February, NoBroker announced its first acquisition of Gurugram-based apartment management solution Society Connect in an all-cash deal. As a part of the acquisition, the founders and 28 employees of Society Connect have joined NoBroker’s own visitor and community management app, NoBrokerHood


This month, NoBroker also launched grocery services on its app NoBrokerHood to enable society residents to order daily essentials at their doorstep in wake of the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.


The company has already started delivering groceries in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and plans to soon extend the service to other cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.

Launched in 2019, NoBrokerHood is currently present across 11 cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi-NCR.


Founded by IITians - Akhil Gupta, Amit Kumar Agarwal, and Saurabh Garg in 2014, NoBroker is an integrated platform where customers can find solutions for real estate transactions. Transactions ranging from rental or outright sale to value added services like loan, packers and movers, legal documentation, online rent payment, among others, are provided by the NoBroker Home Store.


The company claims that more than 75,000 new listings are being added every month on the platform.

