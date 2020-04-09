Coronavirus: NoBroker launches grocery services for society residents

Property portal NoBroker on Wednesday said it has launched grocery services on its integrated visitor and community management app NoBrokerHood to enable society residents to order daily essentials at their doorstep in wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.





The company has already started delivering groceries in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, and Hyderabad, and plans to soon extend the service to other cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.





"NoBrokerHood's grocery foray comes at a time when grocery segment is experiencing high demand amid lockdown and consumers are pressed for daily needs. This will help overcome the hardship that people are undergoing for the groceries during the lockdown," company's Co-founder Akhil Gupta said in a statement.

Akhil Gupta, Co-founder, NoBroker





“The store was launched in one day and NoBroker’s tech team managed to build it overnight”, he added.





Under this, society residents can just place the order on the app and volunteers within the society can consolidate the orders and ensure a smooth delivery by buying it from BigBasket B2B and ITC.





Launched in 2018, the app offers services and features which enable users to manage multiple activities inside residential buildings, housing societies, and gated communities, ranging from finding domestic help to monitoring visitor entry and pre-authorising guest visits with a one-time password.





Earlier this year, NoBrokerHood acquired Society Connect, a technology mapped platform for society management to combine the latter's ERP efficiencies with its own suite of services.





In another initiative on April 2, Dominos Pizza, in partnership with ITC Foods, announced the launch of Dominos Essentials to deliver essential items at home in view of the lockdown imposed owing to the spread of coronavirus.





The delivery infrastructure of Dominos would be leveraged to help customers order everyday grocery essentials," a joint statement said.

The service would be available for consumers first in Bengaluru, and then in the cities of Noida, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Hyderabad.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





(Edited by Kanishk Singh)