[Funding alert] IT solutions startup Indusface raises $5M from Tata Capital Growth Fund II

The funding will be used by Indusface for global customer acquisition and product innovation, Tata Capital said in a release.

By Sujata Sangwan
23rd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Indusface, a startup providing IT security solutions, has raised $5 million in funding from Tata Capital Growth Fund II.


The funding will be used by Indusface for global customer acquisition and product innovation, Tata Capital said in a release.


"We believe the cybersecurity market will continue to see significant growth as securing digital assets becomes a priority with the increased salience of digital business processes and the consequent reliance on a trusted “digital assurance” provider like Indusface," said Tata Capital Growth Fund's Managing Partner Akhil Awasthi.

Post transaction, Tata Capital Growth Fund Partner Pramod Ahuja will join the Indusface board of directors.


Funding


Indusface solutions help customers in detecting security risks and protect them from being hacked. The California-based startup, set up in 2004, has offices across four locations in India and provides application security to over 2,000 active customers globally.


The firm uses a cloud-based security platform built using its proprietary web application security scanner and web application firewall that are integrated with a global threat information engine, managed by security experts. Some of its customers include IndusInd Bank, Future Group, Edelweiss, Qwikcilver, and Avis.


“In this rapidly changing scenario, as more and more businesses accelerate digitisation of their operations via web applications, cloud-based managed application security solutions like ours are projected to be in huge demand,” said Ashish Tandon, Founder and CEO of Indusface. 


Launched in 2017, Tata Capital Growth Fund (TCGF) II, which is the successor to Growth Fund I, invests in companies that focus on urbanisation, discrete manufacturing, and strategic services. The private equity fund closed its first fund in 2011 with a corpus of $240 million. The first fund has been completely deployed and has exited five of its portfolio investments, including Home First Finance Co India Ltd and Star Health and Allied Insurance Ltd.

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Here are 5 SEO techniques to help you boost rankings, traffic

Pradeep Kumar

Mukesh Ambani back to being Asia's richest after Reliance Jio-Facebook deal

Sohini Mitter

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio; becomes largest minority shareholder

Sohini Mitter

LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Startups in Tier II and III India continue to thrive amid COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

PayU Credit India appoints Anup Agrawal as LazyPay biz head, Vikas Sekhri as CPO

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: This kids food startup is ensuring underprivileged children don't go hungry amid lockdown

Apoorva Puranik

LIVE: Health Ministry updates on COVID-19

Team YS

Coronavirus: Zoom crosses 300 million daily users; outlines new security plan

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Native Angels Network invests Rs 1.7 Cr in dairy products startup UzhavarBumi

Sujata Sangwan

India’s Crypto revolution: benefits of lifting the ban on cryptocurrencies

Nischal Shetty

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru