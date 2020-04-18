Humanity will overcome pandemic, says PM as he hails ministries for helping people in lockdown

Prime Minister Modi has hailed the efforts put in by various ministries to help people during the lockdown, and in the fight against COVID-19.

By Press Trust of India
18th Apr 2020
Humanity will surely overcome the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday as he hailed the efforts put in by various ministries to help people during the lockdown, and in the fight against COVID-19.


"The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic," Modi said while replying to a tweet by the Indian Embassy in Switzerland.


"Indian Tricolor of more than 1,000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture," the tweet by the Indian Embassy said.


Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi

The prime minister also responded to tweets by various ministries and his cabinet colleagues on how efforts were being made to help people amid the lockdown.


"Proud of the Indian Railways team. They've been continuously helping our citizens in this crucial hour," Modi said in response to a tweet by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.


Goyal said that while passenger trains stopped during the lockdown, the Railways did not.


"With relentless dedication, hard work, and meticulous planning, Railways keeps the nation running smoothly," he tweeted.


Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted that he has thanked LOG cylinder delivery personnel for carrying out their responsibility in fulfilling people's needs during the lockdown.


Modi responded by saying, "Kudos to all those working round the clock, across the nation, to ensure India's energy needs are met."


The Income Tax department said as a relief to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), income tax refunds worth Rs 5,204 crore have been issued by the CBDT in the last 10 days to nearly 8.2 lakh small businesses in view of the COVID-19 situation.


Modi tweeted that the department was committed to helping dynamic small and medium businesses.


Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri posted on Twitter that coronavirus warriors of the civil aviation sector have now flown 262 flights across 2,64,181 kms with 454 tonnes of medical and essential cargo under Lifeline Udan since 26 March.


Reacting to the tweet, the prime minister said, "Ensuring all possible assistance to those who need it."

(Edited by Megha Reddy)

