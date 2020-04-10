ICICI Bank on Friday announced that it will deploy two mobile ATM vans in Noida and other districts of Uttar Pradesh from next week to bring key banking services to the doorsteps of people amid the coronavirus outbreak.





These vans will be stationed from 10 am to 7 pm at areas quarantined by the authorities, a press release issued on behalf of the bank said.









The mobile ATMs will offer all the services that are available at normal ATMs, it stated. Apart from cash withdrawals, key services which can be availed by customers are transfer of funds to registered payees, change of PIN, recharge of pre-paid mobiles, fixed deposits, cardless cash withdrawals among others, the statement added.





The bank said it has already deployed mobile ATM vans at certain residential societies in the National Capital Region (NCR).





In another initiative, Uttar Pradesh police has registered over 13,200 FIRs and booked more than 42,350 people for violating prohibitory orders, acting strictly against those not following the lockdown regulations.





"To strictly implement the lockdown in districts, police registered 13,208 FIRs against 42,359 violaters after the lockdown orders," Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi told reporters.





On April 8, Uttar Pradesh government decided to completely seal off coronavirus hotspots in 15 districts to stop to the spread of the infection, announcing curfew-like restrictions there.





The orders came as the state's coronavirus count reached 343 with 11 fresh cases being reported. The news triggered panic buying with earlier reports wrongly saying that entire districts will be sealed off.





"People were buying 10-15 packets of milk," said Khusro Ather, a resident of Noida on the outskirts of Delhi, "Some people had come along with their domestic help to carry the large amount of stuff they were buying."





The restrictions in these pockets will be stricter than those under the lockdown already in place.





Unlike in the lockdown so far, people will not be allowed to go out to buy groceries. Officials said the administration will ensure doorstep delivery of items like vegetables and milk in these clusters.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)