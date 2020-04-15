ICICI Group commits Rs 100 Cr to fight against coronavirus

ICICI Group on Tuesday announced that it has committed Rs 100 crore to support the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

By Press Trust of India
15th Apr 2020
ICICI Group on Tuesday announced that it has committed Rs 100 crore to support the nation in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.


Of this, the group pledges to contribute Rs 80 crore to the the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund and Rs 20 crore to state governments and local authorities in their efforts to battle the pandemic.


"The sum of Rs 100 crore is being contributed by ICICI Bank and all its subsidiaries," the group said in a statement.


Speaking on the initiative, ICICI Bank President Sandeep Batra said, "ICICI Group has always partnered the nation at the times of progress as well as in times of need. The outbreak of COVID-19 has thrown an unprecedented challenge to the nation and its citizens. It demands us to stand together and fight the challenge."
ICICI Bank
ICICI to deploy mobile ATMs in Noida, other UP districts during coronavirus lockdown


"This is our humble way to salute the heroic efforts of the people, who are at the forefront of this challenge," he said expressing confidence that the country will win this battle and emerge victorious.


ICICI Group said it has provided over 2.13 lakh surgical masks, over 40,000 N95 masks, 20,000 litres of sanitiser, 16,000 gloves, 5,300 personal protection equipment (PPE) suits, 2,600 protective eye gear and equipment like 50 thermal scanners and 3 non-invasive category ventilators to various state departments and hospitals.


ICICI Bank is also assisting the central government, state governments and municipal corporations in their efforts to collect donations digitally.


The Bank has received mandate of collections for the PM CARES Fund'. Further, several state governments and local bodies have provided similar mandates to the bank to receive donations/contributions, it added.


As per the Health Ministry data, death toll due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 339 while the number of cases soared to 10,363 on Tuesday. The government has extended lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of the disease.

(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

