ICICI Lombard, Go Digit, Flipkart join hands to offer COVID-19 health insurance

ICICI Lombard, Go Digit General Insurance and Flipkart on Friday said they have joined hands to will offer health policies related to coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
10th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

ICICI Lombard, Go Digit General Insurance and Flipkart on Friday said they have joined hands to will offer health policies related to COVID-19.


The covers include easy claim, hospitalisation cover, room or intensive care unit (ICU) rent, ambulance assistance and teleconsultation. Besides, there will be digital claim process as well as no requirement of medical tests at the time of purchasing a policy.


health insurance
Also Read

Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover


The two health insurance policies will enable health cover for consumers combating the global pandemic, the companies said in a joint statement.


Industry estimates suggest that about 56 percent of the Indian population is not covered under any health insurance policy. Understanding this need of the hour, Flipkart's partnership with ICICI Lombard and Go Digit General Insurance offers users health insurance policies that give a range of benefits, it said.


The 'COVID-19 Protection Cover' by ICICI Lombard provides an instant Rs 25,000 benefit plan paid to the customer on positive diagnosis of the disease.


It is priced at an annual premium of Rs 159. The policy also provides health assistance benefit, virtual and teleconsultation benefit besides ambulance assistance.


"To ensure peace of mind, it allows Flipkart's customers to submit digital copies of the claim document to the insurer for processing, in lieu of hard copies, it added.


The Digit Illness Group Insurance' offered by Go Digit allows consumers to avail a hospitalisation cover up to a sum assured of Rs 1 lakh with an annual premium of Rs 511."


The policy cover has no limit on room rent or ICU for COVID-19 cases. The policy covers 30 day pre- and 60 days post-hospitalisation fee.


Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart, said, "It is a testing time for Indian consumers as we come together in the fight against COVID-19. Healthcare needs and benefits during this period further become essential needs as preventive measures take centre stage."


The policies offered by ICICI Lombard and Go Digit are available on the Flipkart platform.


(Edited by Kanishk Singh)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The third cohort of the Financial Inclusion Lab saw nine startups innovating for the low and middle-income segments

Team YS

Coronavirus: How Urban Company is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic by helping its 30,000 vendors

Apurva P

Coronavirus updates for April 10

Team YS

Meet the 15 women entrepreneurs from Bengaluru who are rewriting the rules of the F&B industry

Team YS
Daily Capsule
How Udaan is tackling delivery challenges amid lockdown
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 10

Team YS

Coronavirus: US tech firm to assist IIT Kanpur startup developing low-cost ventilators

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Community kitchens dish out 2.8 lakh food packets a day in Kerala

Press Trust of India

Donation by employees to PM-CARES fund through employer to reflect in Form 16 TDS certificate

Press Trust of India

ICICI to deploy mobile ATMs in Noida, other UP districts during coronavirus lockdown

Press Trust of India

How to handle the current COVID-19 disruption?

Neetish Sarda

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru