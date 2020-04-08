Reliance General Insurance launches COVID-19 protection insurance cover

Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 percent of the sum insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus.

By Press Trust of India
8th Apr 2020
Non-life insurer Reliance General Insurance on Wednesday launched a COVID-19 protection insurance scheme, which offers 100 percent of the sum-insured in lump sum on positive diagnosis of coronavirus.


In case a person is quarantined, the plan offers 50 percent of the sum-insured during that period.


The plan has a policy period of one year and the waiting period is for 15 days before one can claim against the policy, according to a statement by the company.


Insurance Policy
"We have designed this product to reduce the financial implications this pandemic can bring to an individual, by offering them a lump sum policy, irrespective of the treatment cost," the company's Executive Director and CEO Rakesh Jain said.


The plan will cover anyone aged between three months and 60 years, for a sum-insured option from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2 lakh.


It will also give cover for any loss of pay or job under separate add-ons in addition to the base policy.


The plan has an add-on option, 'Travel Exclusion Removal', which offers a waiver to the 45-day travel exclusion policy and enables the insured to claim 100 percent of the sum-insured if they test positive.


Earlier, in another development, Flipkart-owned PhonePe launched a coronavirus hospitalisation insurance policy, called 'Corona Care', in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance.


The policy is priced at Rs 156 with an insurance cover of Rs 50,000 for a person aged under 55 years, and the cover is applicable at any hospital offering coronavirus treatment, a statement said.

It also covers 30 days of expenses related to pre-hospitalisation costs and post-care medical treatment, it added.


Apart from this, the startup has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES Fund towards fighting the coronavirus crisis.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

