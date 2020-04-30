Here's what India is searching online during coronavirus
Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’ – homebound, lonely, and limited.
- +0
- +0
Here’s what India is searching online during coronavirus
Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’ – homebound, lonely, and limited.
How Boonbox is supplying essentials to rural areas
Chennai-based last-mile delivery startup Boonbox has repurposed its business model and is now supplying essentials in rural areas.
Irrfan Khan leaves behind his unique brand of stories
Irrfan Khan’s legacy will live on in our hearts. The 54-year-old actor breathed his last in Mumbai this morning after a battle with cancer.
The startup enabling remote monitoring of patients
Chennai-based HELYXON has developed AI-enabled tools 98.6 Fever Watch and OXY 2 to allow doctors to monitor patients digitally.
India will still be able to have 100+ unicorns by 2025
As COVID-19 causes money insecurities, Mohandas Pai and Siddarth Pai discuss how India can still fulfil the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy.
Coronavirus cravings: here’s what India is Dunzo-ing
The lockdown has seen a demand for essential services. Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo observed its average order value increase by 4X.
Project Setu is making information accessible to all
Project Setu was started to battle all kinds of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring that authentic information reached the masses.
Moglix is tapping tech to become Alibaba 2.0
Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce platform Moglix and how it is using technology to digitally transform the supply chain of India’s manufacturing sector.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0