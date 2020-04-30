Here's what India is searching online during coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’ – homebound, lonely, and limited.

By Team YS
30th Apr 2020


Online search coronavirus




How Boonbox is supplying essentials to rural areas

Boonbox

BoonBox founders

Chennai-based last-mile delivery startup Boonbox has repurposed its business model and is now supplying essentials in rural areas.


Irrfan Khan leaves behind his unique brand of stories

Irrfan Khan lead

Irrfan Khan’s legacy will live on in our hearts. The 54-year-old actor breathed his last in Mumbai this morning after a battle with cancer.


The startup enabling remote monitoring of patients

HELYXON

HELYXON, Founder, Vijai Shankar Raja,

Chennai-based HELYXON has developed AI-enabled tools 98.6 Fever Watch and OXY 2 to allow doctors to monitor patients digitally.


India will still be able to have 100+ unicorns by 2025

mohandas pai money matters

As COVID-19 causes money insecurities, Mohandas Pai and Siddarth Pai discuss how India can still fulfil the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy.


Coronavirus cravings: here’s what India is Dunzo-ing

dunzo

The lockdown has seen a demand for essential services. Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo observed its average order value increase by 4X.


Project Setu is making information accessible to all

Project Setu

Dheeraj Kaushik and Mayank Jain, Co-founders, Project Setu.

Project Setu was started to battle all kinds of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring that authentic information reached the masses.


Moglix is tapping tech to become Alibaba 2.0

Product roadmap - Moglix

The Moglix Team

Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce platform Moglix and how it is using technology to digitally transform the supply chain of India’s manufacturing sector.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

