Here’s what India is searching online during coronavirus

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, Indians have been looking up a variety of things online to adapt to the ‘new normal’ – homebound, lonely, and limited.





BoonBox founders

Chennai-based last-mile delivery startup Boonbox has repurposed its business model and is now supplying essentials in rural areas.





Irrfan Khan’s legacy will live on in our hearts. The 54-year-old actor breathed his last in Mumbai this morning after a battle with cancer.





HELYXON, Founder, Vijai Shankar Raja,

Chennai-based HELYXON has developed AI-enabled tools 98.6 Fever Watch and OXY 2 to allow doctors to monitor patients digitally.





As COVID-19 causes money insecurities, Mohandas Pai and Siddarth Pai discuss how India can still fulfil the dream of becoming a $5 trillion economy.





The lockdown has seen a demand for essential services. Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo observed its average order value increase by 4X.





Dheeraj Kaushik and Mayank Jain, Co-founders, Project Setu.

Project Setu was started to battle all kinds of misinformation related to the coronavirus pandemic by ensuring that authentic information reached the masses.





The Moglix Team

Take a closer look at B2B ecommerce platform Moglix and how it is using technology to digitally transform the supply chain of India’s manufacturing sector.





