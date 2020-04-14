What we need to do to fix India's supply chain
The coronavirus pandemic has presented the need for creating a logistics stack, just like the financial stack in the form of UPI.
- +0
- +0
What we need to do to fix India's supply chain
The coronavirus pandemic has presented the need for creating a logistics stack, just like the financial stack in the form of UPI.
Founders must focus on surviving coronavirus
Padmaja Ruparel of IAN talks about how the long-term impact of coronavirus and what early-stage startups should do to survive.
How coworking startup Cofynd helps businesses
Founded in 2019, coworking space aggregator CoFynd offers access to 312-plus coworking locations in three cities.
Apps to help you get through quarantine
Being home 24x7 ain’t easy. Not knowing what lies ahead is worse. Here are some apps to make the lockdown a little easier.
Get your coronavirus queries answered by this chatbot
Bengaluru-based startup CoRover's AI-based doctor-video bot AskDoc addresses queries related to coronavirus, its transmission, and contagion control.
How this woman empowers other disabled individuals
Maitri Shah, diagnosed with congenital muscular dystrophy, started Mind Assets to provide online opportunities for people with disabilities.
DPIIT suggests limited activity in select sectors
Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the DPIIT has suggested to the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors with reasonable safeguards.
This entrepreneur makes safe furniture for kids
Popcorn Furniture is making safe furniture for kids. It has served more than 8,000 schools across the world, including in Dubai and Africa.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
- +0
- +0