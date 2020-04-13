Coronavirus: DPIIT suggests Home Ministry to permit limited activity in select sectors with safeguards

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the DPIIT has suggested to the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors with reasonable safeguards.

By Press Trust of India
13th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has suggested to the Home Ministry to allow limited activity in certain sectors such as heavy electricals and telecom equipment with reasonable safeguards amid the coronavirus lockdown.


In a letter to Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the department said that these activities are essential to improve the economic situation and provide liquidity in the hands of the people.


"It is felt that certain more activities with reasonable safeguards should be allowed once a final decision regarding extension and nature of lockdown is taken by the central government," it said.
Coronavirus
Also Read

These 4 healthtech startups are helping with their solutions to fight coronavirus


The exit plan from the lockdown is recommended after getting suggestions from a detailed interaction with various states and industry bodies.


The Home Ministry did not respond to the letter of the DPIIT.


The department has suggested that industries which can be allowed to operate must ensure single entry points for workers, sufficient space for ensuring social distancing, use of separate transport for ferrying workers or make stay arrangements in factory premises, high-quality regular sanitisation of the premises, and state and district authorities, while allowing these new activities, should ensure strict observance of these conditions.


It has also recommended free movement of vehicles and manpower in certain sectors.


Big companies with proper sanitation and distancing norms in place in sectors such as textiles, automobiles and electronic manufacturing - 20 percent to 25 percent capacity in single shift may be considered to start with, according to the letter.


Besides those firms or MSMEs with export commitments need to be allowed to operate with minimal manpower and necessary movement of material as a new entity.


Certain industries, which can be permitted to start with minimum manpower and proper sanitation and distancing norms/safeguards on a single shift basis include telecom equipment and components including Optic Fiber Cable; compressor and condenser units; steel and ferrous Alloy mills; spinning and ginning mills, power looms; defence; cement plants; pulp and paper units; fertilizer plants; paints; plastic; automotive units; gems and jewellery; and all units in SEZs and EOUs.


Further, it has stated that housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards. Contractors shall ensure safety, sanitation and distancing norms.


It suggested that all transport vehicles of all sizes – whether inter-state, intra-state or intra-city – need to be allowed, whether empty or full, by all enforcement agencies without asking any questions.


The department has stated that all street vendors like fruit and vegetable sellers should be allowed by the states to improve doorstep delivery and also provide much-needed liquidity to this population.


It has also asked for certain repairing units like those individuals or small agencies involved in providing repair services for mobiles, refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, plumbing, cobblers, ironing (dhobi), electrician, automobile mechanics, cycle should be allowed.


For the rubber sector, it has suggested that certain rubber items may be given priority for starting manufacturing, while keeping in mind the safety, sanitation and distancing norms. It can include pressure cooker gaskets, LPG hoses, adhesives, hospital rubber sheets, medical silicon, pharma stoppers, boots, catheters, anaesthesia bags, valves, and dental supplies.


Lastly, the department has recommended that timber, plywood and wood-based industry provides packaging material to pharma companies, FMCG and other companies producing essential commodities should also be allowed by state authorities.

(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart Co-founder Sachin Bansal becomes Managing Director of Navi Technologies

Team YS

With Amazon and Halidrams as its client, this logistics startup is bringing AI to the sector

Sindhu Kashyaap

Coronavirus: SBI provides 3-month relief under loan settlement repayment

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: ADB hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20B for member nations

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Avengers Assemble: India Inc unites against COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 13

Team YS

Coronavirus: ADB hikes COVID-19 financial aid to $20B for member nations

Press Trust of India

MeitY launches ‘innovation challenge’ for video conferencing solution: here’s all you need to know

Shreya Ganguly

Coronavirus: Google Pay launches 'Nearby Spot' to help users find local stores selling essentials

Press Trust of India

PMO ropes in tech leaders to develop solutions to deal with coronavirus crisis

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Ola launches emergency cab service for essential medical trips in Gurugram

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru